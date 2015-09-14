Bikes
New Bublr Bikes Stations Rolling Into UWM
There will come a day when Milwaukeeans forget what it was like before the ubiquity of Bublr's big bubbly blue bikes. Bublr Bikes plans on expanding its service to a myriad of new locations throughout the Milwaukee area in the not-to-distant futur.. more
Sep 14, 2015 5:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Tuscan Bike Ride in Mukwonago?
Perhapsyou've always dreamed of doing a bike trip through Italy—stopping off tovisit sumptuous wineries in the rolling Tuscan hills, soaking up thecountryside, enjoying a picnic. Problem: You don't have the time off or thecash available to mak.. more
May 29, 2015 9:50 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
'Jake Revolver' at the Brumder
It’s not just beating a dead horse at this stage. Parodies of the hardboiled detective genre has been beaten to a bloody pulp over decades of spoofery. (One of my favorites was the movie Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid . There was also a very clever bit.. more
May 26, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
American Fitness Index Gives Milwaukee High Marks for Its Bikability and Farmers Markets
The American College of Sports Medicine recently rankedMilwaukee 32nd in its annual American Fitness Index. The index compares the 50largest metropolitan areas in the nation in terms of personal health andcommunity resources. Topping the list w.. more
May 30, 2014 1:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Winter Be Damned, Flavor Cycle Keeps on Delivering
When thisyear’s winter hit Milwaukee, it hit hard. Businesses were closed during normaloperating hours due to the below zero temperatures, while snow and ice causeddangerous road conditions.OneMilwaukee restaurant delivery service, Flavor Cycl.. more
Mar 24, 2014 12:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
DreamBikes Creates Opportunies for Milwaukee's Inner City Youth
Witheveryone having a dream, but not always being given the opportunity to live itout, one Milwaukee nonprofit has opened a new world of possibilities forneighborhood children.Fromtricycles to road bikes, DreamBikes has been working to provide.. more
Mar 19, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
City of Bicycles
Though the city is renowned for manufacturing motorcycles, Milwaukee also boasts an active bicycling subculture. With so many local bike clubs and group rides popping up around the city, it's not difficult to find one to suit any cycling ni... more
May 4, 2011 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Around MKE 7 Comments
Alice Cooper w/ Brent James & The Contraband
Especially for younger listeners who weren’t around to hear “School’s Out” upon its original release, it’s difficult to think of Alice Cooper without remembering his cameo appearance as the benevolent American history teacher more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Big Lebowski
With their lone marijuana-themed film, Joel and Ethan Coen created one of the most popular cult films of all time, The Big Lebowski . The brothers’ 1998 comedy stars an inspired Jeff Bridges as a laid- back dude more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Riverwest 24-Hour Bike Race—Ride On!
Anyone who has ever called Riverwest home can tell you how the East Side neighborhood generates a palpable energy that magnifies when the warm days of summer arrive. The area just west of the Milwaukee River is known throughout the city as ... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 2 Comments
The Glory of the Grain Exchange
It’s amazing what kinds of treasure can be discovered beneath a few coats of paint and a dropped ceiling. Milwaukee is home to many once-magnificent temples to commerce that faded in significance over the years, were later outfitted to fulf... more
Mar 30, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 1 Comments
Brooklyn’s Finest
Movie dramas built from separate stories of overlapping lives are usually cut to measure and often made of flimsy material. In other words, they resemble a blueprint for a plot more than a story from real life.Brooklyn’s Finest rises above ... more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
New Day Care Background Check Law May Not Be Constitutional
Legislators and the state Department of Children and Families may have gotten positive headlines when creating a law that allows the state to permanently revoke child care provider licenses based on a wide range of offenses.But 2009 Wiscons... more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Rockerbox Motorcycle Show
In just a few weeks the city will be overrun by graying bikers blasting Steppenwolf and g Rolling Stone ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee