RSS

Bikes

offthecuff_bublr.jpg.jpe

There will come a day when Milwaukeeans forget what it was like before the ubiquity of Bublr's big bubbly blue bikes. Bublr Bikes plans on expanding its service to a myriad of new locations throughout the Milwaukee area in the not-to-distant futur.. more

Sep 14, 2015 5:58 PM Around MKE

biking ahead!.jpg.jpe

Perhapsyou've always dreamed of doing a bike trip through Italy—stopping off tovisit sumptuous wineries in the rolling Tuscan hills, soaking up thecountryside, enjoying a picnic. Problem: You don't have the time off or thecash available to mak.. more

May 29, 2015 9:50 PM Off the Beaten Path

curtains_jakerevolver.jpg.jpe

It’s not just beating a dead horse at this stage. Parodies of the hardboiled detective genre has been beaten to a bloody pulp over decades of spoofery. (One of my favorites was the movie Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid . There was also a very clever bit.. more

May 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

milwaukee park.jpg.jpe

The American College of Sports Medicine recently rankedMilwaukee 32nd in its annual American Fitness Index. The index compares the 50largest metropolitan areas in the nation in terms of personal health andcommunity resources. Topping the list w.. more

May 30, 2014 1:00 PM Around MKE

hsw_01_img_4258.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Peter DiAntoni

When thisyear’s winter hit Milwaukee, it hit hard. Businesses were closed during normaloperating hours due to the below zero temperatures, while snow and ice causeddangerous road conditions.OneMilwaukee restaurant delivery service, Flavor Cycl.. more

Mar 24, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

dreambikes milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Witheveryone having a dream, but not always being given the opportunity to live itout, one Milwaukee nonprofit has opened a new world of possibilities forneighborhood children.Fromtricycles to road bikes, DreamBikes has been working to provide.. more

Mar 19, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage14716.jpe

Though the city is renowned for manufacturing motorcycles, Milwaukee also boasts an active bicycling subculture. With so many local bike clubs and group rides popping up around the city, it's not difficult to find one to suit any cycling ni... more

May 4, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE 7 Comments

blogimage12046.jpe

Especially for younger listeners who weren’t around to hear “School’s Out” upon its original release, it’s difficult to think of Alice Cooper without remembering his cameo appearance as the benevolent American history teacher more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11674.jpe

With their lone marijuana-themed film, Joel and Ethan Coen created one of the most popular cult films of all time, The Big Lebowski . The brothers’ 1998 comedy stars an inspired Jeff Bridges as a laid- back dude more

Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11639.jpe

Anyone who has ever called Riverwest home can tell you how the East Side neighborhood generates a palpable energy that magnifies when the warm days of summer arrive. The area just west of the Milwaukee River is known throughout the city as ... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

blogimage10332.jpe

It’s amazing what kinds of treasure can be discovered beneath a few coats of paint and a dropped ceiling. Milwaukee is home to many once-magnificent temples to commerce that faded in significance over the years, were later outfitted to fulf... more

Mar 30, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage10103.jpe

Movie dramas built from separate stories of overlapping lives are usually cut to measure and often made of flimsy material. In other words, they resemble a blueprint for a plot more than a story from real life.Brooklyn’s Finest rises above ... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage10112.jpe

Legislators and the state Department of Children and Families may have gotten positive headlines when creating a law that allows the state to permanently revoke child care provider licenses based on a wide range of offenses.But 2009 Wiscons... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage3206.jpe

In just a few weeks the city will be overrun by graying bikers blasting Steppenwolf and g Rolling Stone ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES