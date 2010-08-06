RSS

Bite Theatre

In the dozen years or so since it debuted online, My First Time.Com has collected over 50,000 first-person accounts of people losing their virginity. Since the late ‘90's, over 50,000 people have submitted stories. A few years back, playwright K.. more

Aug 6, 2010 1:02 PM Theater

Bite Theatre follows-up its production of Kill The Rich, Kill The Poor with a show that debuted Off-Broadway in ’07. Ken Davenport’s My First Time focuses on first sexual encounters in a string of stories that play out over the course of the pro.. more

Jun 8, 2010 12:22 PM Theater

Bite Theatre’s inaugural show is more than a bit of a disappointment. Such is the risk one runs with a play by a new company consisting of three shorts by a new playwright. Bite Theatre’s production of Robert Lawrence’s Kill The Rich! Kill The P.. more

Mar 20, 2010 8:09 PM Theater

Seeing something like 110 shows per year means that I’m seeing about one show every three days. It’s inevitable that I’ll be seeing one on my birthday. Such is the case tonight. Really, there is almost nothing significant about the middle of Mar.. more

Mar 19, 2010 10:54 PM Theater

Just as I was beginning to think that turning 34 years of age was going to happen on an otherwise uneventful weekend, I get word of a new show that’s been announced by Bite Theatre—the newest company in town. On the first weekend after winter.. more

Feb 27, 2010 7:34 PM Theater

blogimage5673.jpe

American directors have stumbled in their recent efforts to make vampires scary again, but Sweden’s Tomas Alfredson made it look easy with last year’s Let the Right One In, which proves that the nocturnal undead are way more interesting whe... more

Mar 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage5428.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks’ latest offering, The Dig tells the story of Mattie and he The Dig ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5072.jpe

Back in the day—eight million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, to be exact&m Sea Monsters ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 7 Comments

blogimage5070.jpe

Love them or hate them—either position is justifiable—Animal Collective has a Merriweather Post Pavillion ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4969.jpe

This Week in Milwaukee Friday, Dec. 26 Oh My God w/ Guido's Racecar @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m.,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES