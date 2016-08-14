Black Arts Think Tank
Auditions for Black Nativity at the Marcus Center
This month, Black Arts Think Tank presents auditions for an upcoming production of Black Nativity--Langston Hughes’ telling of the story of the Christian Nativity through a combination of poetry, dance, scripture and son g from the African-A.. more
Aug 14, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Next Week: Colored Museum Staged Reading
Playwright George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum debuted 30 years ago. The program of satirical sketches (which are “exhibits” in the museum) was ahead of its time in casting a critical eye towards prominent themes and identities of Afri.. more
Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee’s Role in Project1VOICE/1PLAY/1DAY
For its sixth year, P1V is celebrating the 30th anniversary of George C. Wolfe’s award-winning production The Colored Museum, which will be presented in Milwaukee by several local theater companies. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. ... more
Jun 14, 2016 2:56 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘Black Nativity’ at the Marcus Center
The Black Arts Think Tank (BATT) presents Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity with the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 10-13 at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Black Nativity Auditions
Black Arts Think Tank is looking to stage a production of Black Nativity. Langston Hughes’ retelling of the classic Nativity story with an entirely black cast will be staged at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall early this coming December. The g.. more
Oct 22, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ko-Thi Lives!
John Schneider checks in on and explores new works by Milwaukee’s long-standing African dance company, Ko-Thi, as well as the newly formed Black Arts Think Tank. more
Jan 13, 2015 8:31 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Amy Sedaris
Though her brother David may tally up the bigger book sales, Amy Sedaris arguably attracts the more fevered cult following, thanks to her career-making role as a middle-aged recovering junkie who returns to high school on Comedy Central’s c... more
Nov 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dean Jensen Gallery Celebrates ‘Wisconsin Moderns’
The exhibition “Wisconsin Moderns” at Dean Jensen Gallery (759 N. Water St.) offers a sophisticated return to 20th-century art with six prestigious state artists whose inspiration descended from Brancusi, Cezanne, Matisse and Picasso. For f... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
How to Tell a Partner About HPV
I'm over 65 and starting to date. I became aware that I have HPV in 2006 when my gynecologist suggested I have a colposcopy after a Pap smear procedure. I did, and when she later suggested I have a LEEP procedure for this problem, I had tha... more
Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress