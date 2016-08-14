RSS

Black Arts Think Tank

This month, Black Arts Think Tank presents auditions for an upcoming production of Black Nativity--Langston Hughes’ telling of the story of the Christian Nativity through a combination of poetry, dance, scripture and son g from the African-A.. more

Aug 14, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Playwright George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum debuted 30 years ago. The program of satirical sketches (which are “exhibits” in the museum) was ahead of its time in casting a critical eye towards prominent themes and identities of Afri.. more

Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

For its sixth year, P1V is celebrating the 30th anniversary of George C. Wolfe’s award-winning production The Colored Museum, which will be presented in Milwaukee by several local theater companies. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. ... more

Jun 14, 2016 2:56 PM Theater

The Black Arts Think Tank (BATT) presents Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity with the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 10-13 at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:27 PM Theater

Black Arts Think Tank is looking to stage a production of Black Nativity. Langston Hughes’ retelling of the classic Nativity story with an entirely black cast will be staged at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall early this coming December. The g.. more

Oct 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

John Schneider checks in on and explores new works by Milwaukee’s long-standing African dance company, Ko-Thi, as well as the newly formed Black Arts Think Tank. more

Jan 13, 2015 8:31 PM A&E Feature

Though her brother David may tally up the bigger book sales, Amy Sedaris arguably attracts the more fevered cult following, thanks to her career-making role as a middle-aged recovering junkie who returns to high school on Comedy Central’s c... more

Nov 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The exhibition “Wisconsin Moderns” at Dean Jensen Gallery (759 N. Water St.) offers a sophisticated return to 20th-century art with six prestigious state artists whose inspiration descended from Brancusi, Cezanne, Matisse and Picasso. For f... more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

I'm over 65 and starting to date. I became aware that I have HPV in 2006 when my gynecologist suggested I have a colposcopy after a Pap smear procedure. I did, and when she later suggested I have a LEEP procedure for this problem, I had tha... more

Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

