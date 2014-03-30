Black Eyed Peas
Wes Anderson's Visual Fairy Tale
"There wastheatre (Griffith), poetry (Murnau), painting (Rossellini), dance (Eisenstein),music (Renoir). Henceforward there is cinema. And the cinema is NicholasRay."Had he waited afew decades to deliver this pronunciamento, Jean-Luc Go.. more
Mar 30, 2014 9:28 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A Gaudy Halftime Show, But a Step in the Right Direction
Seven years after a wardrobe malfunction turned the Super Bowl halftime show into the world’s most watched oldies revue, contemporary music made a low-risk return to the broadcast last night with a performance from parent-approved rappers the Bla.. more
Feb 7, 2011 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
The Black Eyed Peas began innocuously in the late ’90s as a trio of breakdancers turned rappers to preach a message of positivity. That was, of course, before the 2003 addition of Stacy “Fergie” Ferguson, a former child star with a color more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Ray Romano and Brad Garrett
Even audiences that have never seen Ray Romano’s stand-up routine will be familiar with the gist of most of his material, since it served as the basis for his long-running hit sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond.” Where that sitcom sometime more
May 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Best of the Billboard Hot 100
Of course there are glaring exceptions, most notably The Black Eyed Peas utterly idiotic "Boom Boom Pow," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 this week, but the pop singles chart is a pretty vibrant place these days. Here are six charting songs tha.. more
Apr 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Turning In Your Kids
Milwaukee police praised a central-citymother who called them to turn in her own kids after she recognizedthem robbing a gas station on one of those ubiquitous surveillancevideos broadcast on local TV,Taking Liberties more
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Croaking Canaries
When even Democratic politicians start warming to the idea of building new nuclear po What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
The Grammy Nominations Are So 2000-And-Late
The Grammy Awards announced their 2010 nominations today, and as usual, they're a train wreck. There are some bright spots: MGMT is an inspired candidate for Best New Artist, The Lonely Island and T-Pain scored an unlikely nomination, an.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music