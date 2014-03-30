RSS

Black Eyed Peas

boy-with-apple-in-the-gra-009.jpg.jpe

"There wastheatre (Griffith), poetry (Murnau), painting (Rossellini), dance (Eisenstein),music (Renoir). Henceforward there is cinema. And the cinema is NicholasRay."Had he waited afew decades to deliver this pronunciamento, Jean-Luc Go.. more

Mar 30, 2014 9:28 PM Visual Arts

blogimage6407.jpe

Seven years after a wardrobe malfunction turned the Super Bowl halftime show into the world’s most watched oldies revue, contemporary music made a low-risk return to the broadcast last night with a performance from parent-approved rappers the Bla.. more

Feb 7, 2011 3:24 PM On Music

blogimage10133.jpe

The Black Eyed Peas began innocuously in the late ’90s as a trio of breakdancers turned rappers to preach a message of positivity. That was, of course, before the 2003 addition of Stacy “Fergie” Ferguson, a former child star with a color more

Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage6407.jpe

Even audiences that have never seen Ray Romano’s stand-up routine will be familiar with the gist of most of his material, since it served as the basis for his long-running hit sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond.” Where that sitcom sometime more

May 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3259.jpe

Of course there are glaring exceptions, most notably The Black Eyed Peas utterly idiotic "Boom Boom Pow," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 this week, but the pop singles chart is a pretty vibrant place these days. Here are six charting songs tha.. more

Apr 16, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Milwaukee police praised a central-citymother who called them to turn in her own kids after she recognizedthem robbing a gas station on one of those ubiquitous surveillancevideos broadcast on local TV,Taking Liberties more

Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

When even Democratic politicians start warming to the idea of building new nuclear po What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

blogimage4624.jpe

The Grammy Awards announced their 2010 nominations today, and as usual, they're a train wreck. There are some bright spots: MGMT is an inspired candidate for Best New Artist, The Lonely Island and T-Pain scored an unlikely nomination, an.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES