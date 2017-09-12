Black Sheep
Ten Great Spots for Ice Cream Cocktails
The Shepherd Express profiles 10 great spots in and around Milwaukee for a trendy ice cream cocktail. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Dope Folks Recaps its Year with a Mixtape
Dec 2, 2015 3:01 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more
Jun 8, 2015 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Wine with Captain Pabst, Food Crawls and Entrepreneurial Opportunity Around Milwaukee
A food crawl is the same basic concept as a pub-crawl but without the need for a designateddriver. The fourth annual Walker’s Point Food Crawl takes place on Saturday, May 30, from12-3 p.m. Attendees will sample delectable victuals at more than .. more
May 29, 2015 2:00 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Daniel Fleming Arts Blog Pt. 2
In 1962, the mines beneath Centralia, Pennsylvania, began burning. In the fifty years since, nearly all of the 1,000residents have left, the roads have fallen into disrepair, the buildings thatremain are only a remnant of the once vibrant minin.. more
Feb 9, 2015 7:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts 1 Comments
Black Sheep’s Villains Sinister Soiree
This Friday, Oct. 31, Black Sheep invites Milwaukeeans tothe Walker’s Point neighborhood for its everything-villain Halloween party. Dressas your favorite sinister character and enjoy three biting new cocktails in thesinfully decorated bar. No .. more
Oct 30, 2014 7:10 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Walker’s Point’s Inaugural Foodie Week
Greater Milwaukee is home to some of the brightest entrepreneurs sharing inspired, flavorful cuisines in unique, exciting ways. Lucky for us foodies, there are neighborhood events that allow us to try new venues without breaking the bank, s... more
Aug 5, 2014 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Dope Folks Celebrates 50 Releases with a Black Sheep Rarities EP
Milwaukee's Dope Folks Records specializes in vinyl pressings of rare and unreleased golden age hip-hop. Most of its releases, then, have come from relatively unknown names like Disco Beave, Reggie Capers and Bolaji, rappers who embodied their era.. more
Mar 13, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Black Sheep's Self-Service Wine Dispenser Lets You Control Your Pour
Withself-service becoming a trend, Black Sheep has decided to give patrons thefreedom to pour their own wine and enjoy the diverse selection at aninexpensive cost. The Walker’s Point bar and restaurant has become one of thefew places in Milwau.. more
Feb 17, 2014 2:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Black Sheep in Walker's Point Offers Buy-Local Specials During Black Friday Weekend
One of the newer additions to Walker's Point's rapidly expanding culinary scene, the Black Sheep restaurant and wine bar at 216 S. 2nd St. is giving customers a little extra incentive to shop local during this coming Black Friday weekend. Any cust.. more
Nov 21, 2013 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Fair Fun: Guests strolled the magically landscaped property of Jake Jones and Jeff Welk to celebrate the merger of Fair Wisconsin and Equality Wisconsin at a “garden party for equality more
Sep 18, 2013 1:42 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Bank On Windfall Theatre’s ‘The President’
The president of a bank has precisely one hour to make a Communist taxi driver look like a high-powered capitalist executive. Why? Well, the daughter of a potential business partner has secretly married the man. The bank president must cons... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Caterina’s: Milwaukee’s Place for Veal
When in the mood for veal, one restaurant always comes to mind: Caterina’s Ristorante (9104 W. Oklahoma Ave.). Entrees include chicken, steak, lamb, pork and seafood, but the prime attraction remains the veal, which is offered in six differ... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Wicked
The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more
Jul 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Add Some Bling to Your Thing: How to Use an Erection Ring
This week, as I sat surrounded by more than a dozen different types of leather bands (with Velcro, studs, snaps, multiple rings, figure-8s, and more), it occurred to me that this would be a good time to write a column about a frequently mis... more
Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of th more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jackie Greene
It’s only fitting that California roots-rocker Jackie Greene titled his latest EP Grateful , since he owes much of his notoriety to the Grateful Dead, whose bassist Phil Lesh recruited the young player to join his Phil Lesh and Friends more
Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rascal Flatts w/ Darius Rucker
Ohio cousins Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus and Oklahoma-raised Joe Don Rooney came together in 1999 as Rascal Flatts, a band that has since reaped 10 No. 1 singles, shelves’ worth of music awards, and top vocal group honors at the Country Mus... more
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bar Leagues in Milwaukee
Milwaukee plays host to an enormous bar league culture that offers its participants an opportunity to play games, make friends and unwind in the clubhouse, which, in this case, is a bar. Leagues operate year-round, and offer a range of acti... more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich A&E Feature
Barack Obama Gets the Black Sheep Vote
It won’t do much to resuscitate his career, but Dres from Black Sheep has remade his biggest hit, “The Choice is Yours,” into a slick little pro-Obama video: And, lest you need a reminder how great Black Sheep was—and why Dres should ha.. more
Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music