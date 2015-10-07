Blitzen Trapper
Blitzen Trapper @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Despite playing for a sparse audience, Blitzen Trapper threw out plenty of surprises during their rollicking show Tuesday night. more
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 1-7
The Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Blitzen Trapper swing back through Milwaukee, while the SuicideGirls return for an edgy burlesque show. more
Songs Come Easy for Blitzen Trapper
Some bands switch labels to march up the ladder and expand their reach, while others do so seeking reinvention. For the eclectic Portland country/folk outfit Blitzen Trapper, their longtime record deal with Sub Pop—which released four of th... more
Concert Announcements: Jonathan Richman and Blitzen Trapper
One of rock 'n' roll's great charmers, Jonathan Richman will play Shank Hall on Thursday, Nov. 14, the venue announced this weekend. With his first band The Modern Lovers, Richman inspired a generation of '70s punk bands before moving on to a more.. more
Blitzen Trapper @ The Pabst Theater
From the first guitar chord that burst from the amplifiers, watching Blitzen Trapper was like taking a ride in a time machine with the date set to 1970. Other than the standard instrumentsdrums, bass, guitars, keyboardsthe band broke out... more
Pitchfork Music Festival 2009: Stray Thoughts
Blitzen Trapper (7/20)
Another ten buck show, all tickets are $10! Blitzen Tapper is set to perform at the Pabst on Monday, July 20 at 8pm. Blitzen Trapper will be performing with special guest Loch Lamond.,Promotions more
