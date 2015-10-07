RSS

Blitzen Trapper

Photo credit: Kellen Nordstrom

Despite playing for a sparse audience, Blitzen Trapper threw out plenty of surprises during their rollicking show Tuesday night. more

Oct 7, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Blitzen Trapper swing back through Milwaukee, while the SuicideGirls return for an edgy burlesque show. more

Sep 29, 2015 8:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Some bands switch labels to march up the ladder and expand their reach, while others do so seeking reinvention. For the eclectic Portland country/folk outfit Blitzen Trapper, their longtime record deal with Sub Pop—which released four of th... more

Oct 2, 2013 12:52 AM Music Feature

One of rock 'n' roll's great charmers, Jonathan Richman will play Shank Hall on Thursday, Nov. 14, the venue announced this weekend. With his first band The Modern Lovers, Richman inspired a generation of '70s punk bands before moving on to a more.. more

Jul 29, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

The Brewers decided to shake things up on their off day by announcing a complete restructuring of their minor league coaching situation.A lot of changes were made, but none are so glaring as the removal of Don Money as AAA manager. Money spent t.. more

Sep 22, 2011 8:58 PM More Sports

 With Soulstice Theatre opening the first show of the new season last week, Milwaukee Theatre rolls into New Year's . . . the Milwaukee Theatre year starting in August with the first new shows of the new theatre season and closes at the end of th.. more

Aug 2, 2011 3:44 PM Theater

Express Milwaukee: You went from one type of horror movie to another. From Antichristto this one. What was your first reaction when you got this script? Willem Dafoe: When I firs,Film more

Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

From the first guitar chord that burst from the amplifiers, watching Blitzen Trapper was like taking a ride in a time machine with the date set to 1970. Other than the standard instrumentsdrums, bass, guitars, keyboardsthe band broke out... more

Jul 21, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Another ten buck show, all tickets are $10! Blitzen Tapper is set to perform at the Pabst on Monday, July 20 at 8pm. Blitzen Trapper will be performing with special guest Loch Lamond.,Promotions more

Jul 20, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

  The key to Burbank Cartel's impressive maturation, according to band members, is th Without Translation ,Local Music more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

