Bloody Mary
Milwaukee's Best Bloody Marys
I love bloody marys. Whether that's a byproduct of living inMilwaukee, or I just happen to live in the best place for the bloody-obsessed,I'm not sure. What I do know is that MKE has some amazing bloodies. Manyrestaurants and bars make their ow.. more
Sep 28, 2015 4:25 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Bloody Marys for Bleeding Disorders
Rustico's Bloody MaryMilwaukee's Best Bloody 2015 was held this pastSunday, March 22 at Turner Hall Ballroom. The event, similar to other BloodyMary tastings and competitions in this city, is an annual fundraiser for theGreat Lake Hemophilia.. more
Mar 23, 2015 8:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 2 Comments
Bloody Mary Competition
The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation is hosting a Bloody Mary tasting and competition event this Sunday, March 22 at Turner Hall ballroom. The third annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody will feature 16 bars competing for the title of Best Bloody, voted.. more
Mar 20, 2015 8:20 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Playwriting Workshop with Rob Novak
This weekend Pink Banana announced that it was hosting a playwriting workshop series with Rob Novak. Who is Rob Novak? Evidently he’s met Kermit the Frog as witnessed in the picture accompanying the poster graphic.A quick search of the internet .. more
Dec 3, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Time Off for Good Eating
Since 2010, Off the Clock (4301 S. Howell Ave.) has occupied the handsome brick structure with leaded glass windows and dark wainscoting that has filled the corner of Bolivar and Howell for longer than anyone can... more
Oct 23, 2012 2:27 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Garlic Fest Celebrates All Things Garlic
Garlic may not have the glamorous cachet of strawberries or chocolate, both of which have inspired their own southeastern Wisconsin festivals, but it has its share of fanatics, which makes the food a worthy if eccentric theme for Braise's f... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Never Never Land
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hear we got another Labor Day coming up, the holiday when we honor the workingman by pissing the day away drinking beer in the back yard or a park somewheres. How &r... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Puddle of Mudd
Few post-grunge bands have been more committed to Nirvana’s legacy than Puddle of Mudd, and few bands have so brazenly misunderstood that legacy. Drawing from the numbskull sentiments of Fred Durst more than the satirical screeds of Kurt more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sex, Drugs and The American Way
No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which runs more
May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Unintentional comedy
Prince Fielder hit a home run into McCovey Cove in San Francisco on Saturday. The game wasn't televised in Milwaukee at the time, so we were listening to the radio broadcast. Later, we went to MLB.com to watch the homer and it had the radio sound .. more
Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports