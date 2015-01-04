Bluegrass Music
Melody Betts with Uprooted this Month
Uprooted Theatre continues its cabaret series this month as it welcomes Chicago stage talent Melody Betts. The soprano’s performance will be a musical program illustrating the sturggles, joys and triumphs of a young actress pursuing her dreams. So.. more
Jan 4, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Buffalo Gospel Find Hope and Strength on Debut
As you drive into Plains states like South Dakota, chances are that you’ll come across barren wilderness like the Badlands, with nothing but seeming desolation for miles. A variety of animals call these areas home, including more
Jul 24, 2013 1:06 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Bluegrass Season
When the bluegrass sound hit in the mid-1940s, its popularity soon spread beyond the South. But the genre is still viewed as more of a seasonal enjoyment in the North.“It’s not as much of a year-round thing as in the South,” says Dale more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music