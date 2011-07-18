Blueheels
African American Friendships Explored in VERBAL ACUMEN
Staged readings work remarkably well with scripts that peel-back all of the elements of production and exist primarily on a raw, emotional level. Written by Olivia Dawson and Ray Proctor, Verbal Acumen sounds like it fits the bill remarkably .. more
Jul 18, 2011 12:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
I Know What I Saw
Most Americans probably believe in UFOs but would deny it in public. Not unlike religion in the Soviet Union, professing an idea inimical to the reigning ideology is a risk only the fervent and the retired would assume. And yet popular fascinatio.. more
Jun 24, 2010 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Photos: Blueheels @ Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest
,Concert Reviews more
Jul 4, 2009 12:00 AM Matt Schwenke Concert Reviews
1956
Milwaukee’s 1956 pounds out the heavy, chugging alternative-rock riffs that proliferated throughout the early ’90s, but underneath the grind, the band reveals an unexpected softer side. “Persistent,” one of the standout tracks from more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blueheels
A distinctly Madison band, alt-country rockers Blueheels have won accolades from that city Isthmus ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Blueheels
A distinctly Madison band, alt-country rockers Blueheels have won accolades from that cit Isthmus ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jul. 17 - Jul. 23
HEALTH @ The Borg Ward Collective, 7 p.m. Partneredwith the Canadian electronic duo Crystal Castles, HEALTH recorded oneof last year’s sharpest singles, the di,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee