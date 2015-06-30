RSS
Blutstein Brondino Fine Art
Who’s Buying Art?
Six Milwaukee art gallery owners answer the question: Who’s buying art? more
Jun 30, 2015 7:55 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Beauty & Body Image at Blutstein Brondino Fine Art
At Blustein Brandino Fine Art in the Historic Third Ward’sMarshall Building, the second floor art gallery exhibits “New Photo Expression 2012.”Included in the excellent exhibition along with Wisconsin's Eddee Daniel and LarryD’Attillo, ph.. more
Nov 6, 2012 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Milwaukee's Best Jazz Artist
The prodigiouslytalented instrumentalist “plays the whole guitar,” he explain Magic Cereal ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!