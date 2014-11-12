RSS

Bmo Harris

ruthienew.jpg.jpe

What do you like? A pleasant luncheon or a wild weekend? Spending a day planning a future with your significant other or laughing the night away with friends? Whatever more

Nov 12, 2014 11:43 AM Hear Me Out

9897175.jpg.jpe

Everybody goes a little basketball crazy during the NCAA tournament, but some of the talk around basketball in Milwaukee these days sounds more like pure lunacy. more

Apr 9, 2014 8:11 PM Taking Liberties

bradley center 4.jpg.jpe

On Monday, Marquette University and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sponsored a conference on the future of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The business community wants a new or a greatly expanded facility so that the city more

Apr 11, 2013 6:08 PM Expresso

bookrev_synergi.jpg.jpe

Although Milwaukee’s longtime mayor, Henry Maier, cast himself as the champion of cities, no one seemed to hate urban life more than him—unless you count his equally egregious peers in other city halls across the U.S. more

Dec 23, 2012 8:23 PM Books

bob-dylan_2205579b.jpg.jpe

Bob Dylan is inarguably an American icon, one whose music has transcended the passage of time, but for many people he’ll forever be a symbol of the promise and problems of the ’60s, which begs the question more

Nov 9, 2012 11:27 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage19390.jpe

When Stevie Nicks decided to record her first solo album in 10 years, she called her old pal, Eurythmics veteran Dave Stewart. Not only did he prove to be a particularly well-suited writing partner and producer, he shared a unique historica... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage19123.jpe

Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage8275.jpe

The Bradley Center, the 24-year-old arena that the entire city <a href=\"/article-18672-disposable-arenas.html\">can\'t wait to tear down</a> and <a href=\"/article-18704-a-response-tailored-for-the-times.html\">replace with newer one</a> that\'s .. more

May 21, 2012 2:20 PM On Music

blogimage8275.jpe

Ron White is the most ornery of the Blue Collar Comedy collective, and unlike his peers Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Bill Engvall, he eschews the “dumb redneck” character, preferring to play the cursing, “what’s wrong wi more

Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES