Nov 12, 2014 11:43 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Basketball Smoke Dreams
Everybody goes a little basketball crazy during the NCAA tournament, but some of the talk around basketball in Milwaukee these days sounds more like pure lunacy. more
Apr 9, 2014 8:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Will Milwaukee Profit from a New Bradley Center?
On Monday, Marquette University and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sponsored a conference on the future of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The business community wants a new or a greatly expanded facility so that the city more
Apr 11, 2013 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Future of Cities
Although Milwaukee’s longtime mayor, Henry Maier, cast himself as the champion of cities, no one seemed to hate urban life more than him—unless you count his equally egregious peers in other city halls across the U.S. more
Dec 23, 2012 8:23 PM David Luhrssen Books
Bob Dylan w/ Mark Knopfler @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Bob Dylan is inarguably an American icon, one whose music has transcended the passage of time, but for many people he’ll forever be a symbol of the promise and problems of the ’60s, which begs the question more
Nov 9, 2012 11:27 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Stevie Nicks Breaks Her Songwriting Routine
When Stevie Nicks decided to record her first solo album in 10 years, she called her old pal, Eurythmics veteran Dave Stewart. Not only did he prove to be a particularly well-suited writing partner and producer, he shared a unique historica... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lynne Margolis Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee
Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Bradley Center is now the BMO Harris Bradley Center
The Bradley Center, the 24-year-old arena that the entire city <a href=\"/article-18672-disposable-arenas.html\">can\'t wait to tear down</a> and <a href=\"/article-18704-a-response-tailored-for-the-times.html\">replace with newer one</a> that\'s .. more
May 21, 2012 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Ron White
Ron White is the most ornery of the Blue Collar Comedy collective, and unlike his peers Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Bill Engvall, he eschews the “dumb redneck” character, preferring to play the cursing, “what’s wrong wi more
Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee