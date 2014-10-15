Board Of Supervisors
County Board Seat on the Nov. 4 Ballot
On Nov. 4, residents of District 5 of the Milwaukee County Board will vote in a special election for their next supervisor more
Oct 15, 2014 5:56 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: County Chaos: Follow the Money
It’s difficult to keep up with the twists and turns in the Milwaukee County saga.But it’s easy to understand once you follow the money, as advised by Deep Throat during the Watergate scandal. more
May 1, 2013 6:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Chris Abele’s power play with his Republican pals
Milwaukee County is a Democratic county. It’s rare for a Republican running statewide to win Milwaukee County and even rarer for a Republican to win a countywide race running as a Republican. To seem more palatable more
Jan 10, 2013 12:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Chairman Leaves the Building
In 1992, Lee Holloway was a community health care executive who decided he would be a better county supervisor than the candidate who came knocking on his door to ask for his support. Twenty years later, Holloway is leaving the board... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features