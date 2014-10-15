RSS

Board Of Supervisors

let-my-people-vote.jpg.jpe

On Nov. 4, residents of District 5 of the Milwaukee County Board will vote in a special election for their next supervisor more

Oct 15, 2014 5:56 AM News Features

express.jpg.jpe

It’s difficult to keep up with the twists and turns in the Milwaukee County saga.But it’s easy to understand once you follow the money, as advised by Deep Throat during the Watergate scandal. more

May 1, 2013 6:16 PM Expresso

abele2.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County is a Democratic county. It’s rare for a Republican running statewide to win Milwaukee County and even rarer for a Republican to win a countywide race running as a Republican. To seem more palatable more

Jan 10, 2013 12:24 PM Expresso

In 1992, Lee Holloway was a community health care executive who decided he would be a better county supervisor than the candidate who came knocking on his door to ask for his support. Twenty years later, Holloway is leaving the board... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES