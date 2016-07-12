Bob Baldwin
Mr. J’s Lounge Celebrates 40 Years
Milwaukee’s Mr. J’s Lounge will commemorate 40 years of jazzand blues with a weekend-long celebration beginning Friday, July 15. The festivities begin with a performance by Walter Beasleyon Friday, and conclude Sunday night with a perfo.. more
Jul 12, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Jazz at 3041North
Smooth fusion jazz of international renown continues to maintain a local concert presence thanks to The Chocolate Bar Entertainment Group. The industrious promotion entity has scheduled two Sunday brunch events featuring pianists at Milwaukee’s “u.. more
Mar 20, 2015 7:50 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
A Note on Health Care Reform
Overstating the importance of a midterm election is understandably tempting for politicians and pundits, especially when the partisan turnover reaches historic proportions, as it indisputably did on Nov. 2. It is a temptation to which Repub... more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 6 Comments
Wauwatosa’s Juniper 61 Continues to Delight
Lamb is the type of meat that typically should be cooked on the rare side. In fact, in most cases a well-done rack of lamb seems almost criminal. However, it is possible to cook it thoroughly and still have a good, tasty piece of lamb. This... more
Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview