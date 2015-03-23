Bob'S Burgers
Recap: The Cast of "Bob's Burgers" Demonstrated Their Comedic Range at the Riverside Theater
The cast of Fox’s "Bob’s Burgers" led a night of comedy and song at the Riverside Theater. more
Mar 23, 2015 11:00 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: March 19-25
This week TV on the Radio and The Decemberists return for two big sold-out shows. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Spring Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, it's our annual spring concert preview. Matt Schoeffler fills in for host Ryan Schleicher to join Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I as we run down the shows we're most excited about—and, to be sure, there's a lot to l.. more
Feb 19, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Q&A: Comedian Hannibal Buress Talks Voiceover Work, 'Chozen' and 'Bob's Burgers'
Hannibal Buress has done it all in world of comedy. The former “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” scribe left the writer’s desk behind to focus on stand-up in 2010. His 2012 Comedy Centr,Comedy Reviews more
Feb 19, 2014 10:59 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Holly Golightly Makes the Case for Stagnancy
Holly Golightly is an artist stuck in a rut, and that’s just fine with her.The U.K. garage-rock songstress introduced herself to the world in the early ’90s as a member of the Thee Headcoatees, an all-girl garage quartet assembled by Billy ... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Music Feature