Bob Schneider
Bob Schneider
Singer-songwriter Bob Schneider has a tendency to genre hop from reggae-twinged jam rock, to silly hip-hop-inflected folk to classic rock to lovelorn ballads. On his 2006 album, The Californian , the Austin, TX, troubadour tightened his more
May 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bob Schneider
Fittingly enough for aone-time Dave Matthews opening act, singer-songwriter Bob Schneider The Californian ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Great Debaters
In a Texas town so small that the one bench near the bus depot is reserved for whites only, an all-black college exists under the watchful scrutiny of the local authorities. In 1935, the very idea of black college graduates was a reproach to the .. more
Dec 31, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bob Schneider's New Focus on Rock
November 29, 2007 BobSchneider is the type of songwriter who gets bored if he play The Californian ,Music Feature more
Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature 14 Comments
20 Reasons NOT to Watch TV
After reading through Rolling Stone's recent "50 Reasons to Watch TV" article, I wondered if it might be possible to, at the very least, assemble some sort of argument for avoiding television. That isn't to say a little TV isn't bad I like to watc.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Express Fiction 1 Comments