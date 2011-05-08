RSS

Bob Schneider

blogimage14762.jpe

Singer-songwriter Bob Schneider has a tendency to genre hop from reggae-twinged jam rock, to silly hip-hop-inflected folk to classic rock to lovelorn ballads. On his 2006 album, The Californian , the Austin, TX, troubadour tightened his more

May 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4427.jpe

Fittingly enough for aone-time Dave Matthews opening act, singer-songwriter Bob Schneider The Californian ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

In a Texas town so small that the one bench near the bus depot is reserved for whites only, an all-black college exists under the watchful scrutiny of the local authorities. In 1935, the very idea of black college graduates was a reproach to the .. more

Dec 31, 2007 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage240.jpe

November 29, 2007 BobSchneider is the type of songwriter who gets bored if he play The Californian ,Music Feature more

Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM Music Feature 14 Comments

blogimage4427.jpe

After reading through Rolling Stone's recent "50 Reasons to Watch TV" article, I wondered if it might be possible to, at the very least, assemble some sort of argument for avoiding television. That isn't to say a little TV isn't bad I like to watc.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Express Fiction 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES