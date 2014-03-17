Bob Seger
Jennifer Nettles @ The Riverside Theater
In the current era of country music radio when so much that passes gatekeepers’ muster is of disputable country origins and content, give Jennifer Nettles credit: She’s transparent about how ec,Concert Reviews more
Mar 17, 2014 1:21 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Saturday Blues Brunch w/ Otis Clay @ ARJ's Panache Lounge
Excel at what you do for long enough in the public eye, and you become a legend. Be generous enough with your accessibility, and those who admire you can also call you a friend. So appears to be the case for Otis Clay... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Art at Dean Jensen, Tory Folliard Worth Another Look
Exceptional art often deserves more than one viewing. For examples in Milwaukee, look no further than the exhibits at two of the city’s most respected galleries, Dean Jensen Gallery and Tory Folliard Gallery.Dean Jensen Gallery currently of... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts