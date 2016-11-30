Bobbleheads
The 2017 Brewers All-Time Bobblehead Lineup
A few weeks ago, the Brewers announced their 2017give-away schedule. Even in the midst of a rebuild, the Brewerscontinue to be among the top teams in baseball in terms of their ballparkfreebies, both in their creativity and gen.. more
Nov 30, 2016 4:20 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Caps, Clocks and Bobbles: A Brief History of Milwaukee Brewers Giveaway Items
Matthew J. Prigge traces the history of stadium giveaways in Milwaukee, from plastic coffee mugs and seat cushions to Beanie Babies and bobbleheads. more
Mar 15, 2016 1:38 PM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
Brewers unveil first two 2012 bobbleheads
If you're on Twitter and you're like me and love collecting bobbleheads, you'll want to be folliwng Bernie Brewer (@Bernie_Brewer) this week. Every afternoon he's announcing who this season's bobbleheads will be.Yesterday it was announced that th.. more
Jan 31, 2012 9:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Carte Blanche’s Captivating ‘Hostage’
Set in a brothel in Ireland in the mid-20th-century, Brendan Behan’s The Hostage is an interesting choice for holiday counterprogramming. The ample ensemble at Carte Blanche Studios delivers a ragtag group of Irish nationalists desperately ... more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Government Inspector
The Milwaukee Rep opens its main stage season strongly, with what could potentially be its best comedy production of 2009/2010, the Jeffery Hatcher play The Government Inspector. Nikolai Gogol conceived the story based on literary giant Ale... more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee