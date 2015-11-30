Body & Soul Healing Arts Center

RSS

This weekend Lights Camera Soul presents Mahalia: The Gospel Musical. Michaela Usher plays the Queen of Gospel Mahalia Jackson. The triumphant journey of the legendary singer is explored in an intimate, little three-person Tom Stolz musica.. more

Nov 30, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Butterfly Confessions is as very ambitious project. The product of over a dozen writers, the show is an exhaustive exploration of the lives, loves and struggles of modern African-American women. The show has been described as a cross between.. more

Oct 8, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

It was 35 years ago that Ken Russell adapted The Who’s rock opera Tommy into one of the weirdest, trippiest musical films ever made. Roger Daltrey stars as the title character, a shell-shocked pinball wizard who is greeted as a more

Sep 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When in doubt...pink.Words to live by when you're considering food pairings. Few things go better with...well...everything than rosé. As I've pointed out in the past -- I'm not talking about white zinfandel here. White zin is perfect for more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

