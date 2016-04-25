Bootlegging
Sing ‘Em While They’re Hot! How Milwaukee Bootlegged Music in 1930
Pictured above: An example of a song sheetThree toughs fromChicago arrived in downtown Milwaukee one winter afternoon in 1930. Eachcarried a case stuffed to the buckles with illegal goods. The men spread outover the blocks west of North Thir.. more
Apr 25, 2016 4:09 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Filmmaker Genevieve Davis' 'Secret Life'
Genevieve Davis' new docudrama Secret Life, Secret Death uncovers her grandmother's experience in the seedy underworld of 1920s gangland Chicago from years of family secrecy. The story includes her grandmother's involvement in bootlegging a more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff
