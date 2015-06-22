RSS

Boris Doris

Boris and Doris attended RedLine Milwaukee’s inaugural soirée, which honored the late Paul Mandracchia (1957-2014), a Milwaukee Ballet dancer as well as painter, gardener, writer and social activist. more

Jun 22, 2015 9:27 PM Around MKE

Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including a fundraiser for Wisconsin Anti-Violence Educational Fund (WAVE), Mastantuono & Coffee SC’s 14th annual cocktail fundraiser Lawyers for Boys and Girls (L4B&G) benefitting ... more

Jun 9, 2015 9:14 PM Around MKE

Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including performances of the Milwaukee Ballet’s Cinderella and The Book of Mormon, as well as the launch of the Shepherd Express’ new website design. more

May 26, 2015 9:10 PM Around MKE

Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including Theatre Gigante’s Terminus, City Year Milwaukee’s fifth anniversary and VISIT Milwaukee’s annual meeting at Turner Hall Ballroom. more

May 12, 2015 8:52 PM Around MKE

Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including the WAMI awards at Turner Hall, a Club Charlies performance by Karen Valentine, the Bal du Lac at the Milwaukee Art Museum, MATC’s annual Five Star Food and Wine Festival, ... more

Apr 28, 2015 10:08 PM Around MKE

Boris and Doris attended events in Milwaukee including a bingo benefit for the Boulevard Theatre at Hamburger Mary’s, the Milwaukee Rep’s Rep Lab and a book signing by John Riordian, author of They Are All My Family: A Daring Rescue in the ... more

Apr 15, 2015 12:33 AM Around MKE

Boris and Doris attended a number of events, including Milwaukee Public Theatre’s presentation of Stories from the Medicine Wheel, Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Beauty in Bloom” and “Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair,” and op... more

Mar 31, 2015 9:45 PM Around MKE

Boris and Doris attended events in Milwaukee, including fundraisers for Riverwest Radio and Cream City Foundation, Colleen Kassner’s new art exhibit at the Grand Avenue Club and a screening of A Place to Stand, a documentary about Jimmy San... more

Mar 17, 2015 9:21 PM Around MKE

Boris and Doris attended a number of Milwaukee events, including the Shepherd’s Woman Up! festival, Burnhearts’ Mittenfest, the MAM’s Ebony fashion exhibit, the Cedarburg Cultural Center’s anniversary celebration and John McGivern’s show on... more

Feb 17, 2015 9:41 PM Around MKE

Boris and Doris attended Laugh It Up Milwaukee, the farmers’ market and the Chinese New Year celebration at the Mitchell Park Domes, and a Chris Hanson Band performance at the Astor Hotel. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:06 PM Around MKE

Boris and Doris attended a number of Milwaukee events, including the Bluegrass Hootenanny at Anodyne Coffee, a book launch for Steve Zimmerman’s The Sustainability Mindset, Gallery Night, a preview of Selma and Steven Wade’s The Beautiful M... more

Jan 20, 2015 10:20 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee’s Boris and Doris attended the 2015 Polar Bear Plunge in Lake Michigan, Colectivo Prospect’s Gospel Brunch featuring The Sharon Travelers and Club Garibaldi’s Zappa Fest. more

Jan 6, 2015 9:17 PM Around MKE

borisanddoris_slowfoodwise_facebook.jpg.jpe

Slow Food WiSE / via Facebook

Boris and Doris attended a Slow Food Wisconsin Southeast (Slow Food WiSE) fundraiser and other Milwaukee events. more

Dec 23, 2014 9:59 PM Around MKE

Boris and Doris attended a Local First Milwaukee Buy Local Gift Fair and other holiday events. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:52 PM Around MKE

blogimage8076.jpe

Sub Pop Records has set a June 12 release date for <em>Traps</em>, Jaill\'s followup to their 2010 label debut <em>That\'s How We Burn</em>. The Milwaukee garage-pop trio tracked the new album last year in singer/guitarist Vinnie Kircher\'s baseme.. more

Mar 22, 2012 3:25 PM On Music

blogimage7905.jpe

Bay View\'s Tuesday night Chill on the Hill concert series has put out an open call for bands interested in playing this summer. According to the event\'s <a href=\"http://bayviewneighborhood.org/chill_on_the_hill\">website</a>:<br /> <blockquo.. more

Feb 6, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage7446.jpe

Cage the Elephant, the Kentucky-based alt-radio mainstays who with their plucky 2011 album Thank You, Happy Birthday revealed themselves to be a much more talented and audacious band than their 2008 debut hinted, will headline FM 102.1\'s sixth a.. more

Oct 10, 2011 11:30 PM On Music

 Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood's production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It's kind of an interesting .. more

May 25, 2011 8:25 AM Theater

Life is difficult enough for people entering their teens. As difficult as it might seem for most people, the pressures of suddenly expanding quasi-adulthood must be extremely difficult for kids entering adolescence with serious chronic diseases... more

Feb 22, 2011 6:05 PM Theater

The documentary “Aging Out” on foster child Risa Bejarano, who overcame her gang and drug-ridden background and was on her way to college, had an unexpected second life as a visual prop in the trial of her murderer. The LA District Attorney use.. more

Jan 14, 2011 1:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES