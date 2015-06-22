Boris Doris
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended RedLine Milwaukee’s inaugural soirée, which honored the late Paul Mandracchia (1957-2014), a Milwaukee Ballet dancer as well as painter, gardener, writer and social activist. more
Jun 22, 2015
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including a fundraiser for Wisconsin Anti-Violence Educational Fund (WAVE), Mastantuono & Coffee SC’s 14th annual cocktail fundraiser Lawyers for Boys and Girls (L4B&G) benefitting ... more
Jun 9, 2015
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including performances of the Milwaukee Ballet’s Cinderella and The Book of Mormon, as well as the launch of the Shepherd Express’ new website design. more
May 26, 2015
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including Theatre Gigante’s Terminus, City Year Milwaukee’s fifth anniversary and VISIT Milwaukee’s annual meeting at Turner Hall Ballroom. more
May 12, 2015
Boris And Doris On The Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including the WAMI awards at Turner Hall, a Club Charlies performance by Karen Valentine, the Bal du Lac at the Milwaukee Art Museum, MATC’s annual Five Star Food and Wine Festival, ... more
Apr 28, 2015
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended events in Milwaukee including a bingo benefit for the Boulevard Theatre at Hamburger Mary’s, the Milwaukee Rep’s Rep Lab and a book signing by John Riordian, author of They Are All My Family: A Daring Rescue in the ... more
Apr 15, 2015
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of events, including Milwaukee Public Theatre’s presentation of Stories from the Medicine Wheel, Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Beauty in Bloom” and “Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair,” and op... more
Mar 31, 2015
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended events in Milwaukee, including fundraisers for Riverwest Radio and Cream City Foundation, Colleen Kassner’s new art exhibit at the Grand Avenue Club and a screening of A Place to Stand, a documentary about Jimmy San... more
Mar 17, 2015
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of Milwaukee events, including the Shepherd’s Woman Up! festival, Burnhearts’ Mittenfest, the MAM’s Ebony fashion exhibit, the Cedarburg Cultural Center’s anniversary celebration and John McGivern’s show on... more
Feb 17, 2015
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended Laugh It Up Milwaukee, the farmers’ market and the Chinese New Year celebration at the Mitchell Park Domes, and a Chris Hanson Band performance at the Astor Hotel. more
Feb 3, 2015
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of Milwaukee events, including the Bluegrass Hootenanny at Anodyne Coffee, a book launch for Steve Zimmerman’s The Sustainability Mindset, Gallery Night, a preview of Selma and Steven Wade’s The Beautiful M... more
Jan 20, 2015
Boris and Doris On the Town
Milwaukee’s Boris and Doris attended the 2015 Polar Bear Plunge in Lake Michigan, Colectivo Prospect’s Gospel Brunch featuring The Sharon Travelers and Club Garibaldi’s Zappa Fest. more
Jan 6, 2015
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a Slow Food Wisconsin Southeast (Slow Food WiSE) fundraiser and other Milwaukee events. more
Dec 23, 2014
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a Local First Milwaukee Buy Local Gift Fair and other holiday events. more
Dec 9, 2014
Jaill's New Album, "Traps," Will Come Out on June 12
Sub Pop Records has set a June 12 release date for <em>Traps</em>, Jaill\'s followup to their 2010 label debut <em>That\'s How We Burn</em>. The Milwaukee garage-pop trio tracked the new album last year in singer/guitarist Vinnie Kircher\'s baseme.. more
Mar 22, 2012
Chill On The Hill is Looking For Bands
Bay View\'s Tuesday night Chill on the Hill concert series has put out an open call for bands interested in playing this summer. According to the event\'s <a href=\"http://bayviewneighborhood.org/chill_on_the_hill\">website</a>:<br /> <blockquo.. more
Feb 6, 2012
Cage the Elephant and Joy Formidable to Headline 102.1 Holiday Concert
Cage the Elephant, the Kentucky-based alt-radio mainstays who with their plucky 2011 album Thank You, Happy Birthday revealed themselves to be a much more talented and audacious band than their 2008 debut hinted, will headline FM 102.1\'s sixth a.. more
Oct 10, 2011
PODCAST: An Interview With Michael Cotey about Youngblood's APOLOGY pt. 2
Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood's production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It's kind of an interesting .. more
May 25, 2011
HAIR for CHOIR Stars
Life is difficult enough for people entering their teens. As difficult as it might seem for most people, the pressures of suddenly expanding quasi-adulthood must be extremely difficult for kids entering adolescence with serious chronic diseases... more
Feb 22, 2011
When There’s No Tomorrow
The documentary “Aging Out” on foster child Risa Bejarano, who overcame her gang and drug-ridden background and was on her way to college, had an unexpected second life as a visual prop in the trial of her murderer. The LA District Attorney use.. more
Jan 14, 2011