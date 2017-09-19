Boswell Book Co.
Haiti a Dramatic Backdrop for Yanick Lahens’ Novel
Moonbath by Haitian-born award-winning author Yanick Lahens is a beautifully written epic saga that follows the tumultuous and often heartbreaking lives of four generations of rural Haitian women over the course of the 20th century. She wil... more
Sep 19, 2017
Young Adult Author Jason Reynolds Confronts Coming of Age in 'Patina'
Jason Reynold’s new middle-grade book Patina, the second volume in his Track series, is an entertaining story of four unlikely teammates, each with personal demons who are doing their best to outrun their teenage angst and anxiety. He will ... more
Sep 12, 2017
The Chinese are Coming in Matt Flynn's Latest Novel
In Matthew Flynn’s debut novel (Pryme Knumber, 2012), readers were introduced to an unassuming Milwaukee teenager who also happened to be a mathematical genius. In the second book in the Bernie We,Books more
Sep 5, 2017
Nancy Pearl Talks with Kathleen Dunn About Books and Things at Boswell
Author Nancy Pearl will talk about her first novel, George and Lizzie, and other book-related matters with Wisconsin Public Radio’s Kathleen Dunn, Sept. 9 at Boswell Book Co. more
Aug 29, 2017
Midwest Writers Gather at Boswell for 'Micro & Memoir, Poetry & Prose'
A quartet of uniquely talented authors, writing in the styles of prose, poetry, and memoir, will visit Boswell Book Co. on Aug. 21 to share intimate human stories of both fact and fiction. more
Aug 15, 2017
Novelist Benjamin Percy's Digital Dystopian Nightmare
In his novel The Dark Net, Benjamin Percy transforms Portland, Ore. into a virtually ravaged society on the verge of imminent invasion by a violent horde of demons. more
Aug 8, 2017
'Milwaukee During the Great War' Looks at a Divided City
In his book, A Crowded Hour: Milwaukee During the Great War, 1917-1918, author Kevin Abing examines the diverse social, political and economic forces that Milwaukeeans faced during and after World War I. He will discuss his book at Boswell ... more
Aug 1, 2017
South African Novelist Puts Apartheid into Words at Lynden Sculpture Garden
In 1976, the year Bianca Marais was born, the Soweto uprising in South Africa ended with the violent deaths of hundreds of black school children who were gunned down by police for protesting against,Books more
Jul 18, 2017
Evelyn Perry's Riverwest Fieldwork
Sociologist Evelyn M. Perry conducted ethnographic fieldwork in Riverwest to understand what has allowed this racially and economically diverse Milwaukee neighborhood to maintain relative stability in an otherwise highly segregated city. more
Jul 11, 2017
'Vice and Virtue,' YA Fiction (and a Pizza Party!) at Boswell Book Co.
Novelists Mackenzi Lee and Brittany Cavallaro will speak at Boswell Book Co. as part of a YA Pizza Party. more
Jun 27, 2017
Scott Turow to Appear at Jewish Community Center
On Sunday, June 25, author Scott Turnow will discuss his latest legal novel, Testimony, at the Jewish Community Center. more
Jun 20, 2017
Louis V. Clark III on 'How to Be an Indian in the 21st Century'
Louis V. Clark discusses his book How to be an Indian in the 21st Century at Boswell Books. more
Jun 13, 2017
The Close Encounters Man
Mark O’Connell’s first book is a biography of a larger-than-life astronomer, professor and pioneer of the field known as “Ufology"—J. Allen Hynek. Mark O’Connell will discuss Hynek on Wednesday, June 14, at Boswell Book Co. more
Jun 6, 2017
Chicago Author Examines Segregation in Her Hometown
WBEZ journalist Natalie Y. Moore brings an illuminating perspective to the complex issues of modern-day segregation in her debut book, The South Side: A Portrait of Chicago and American Segregation. more
May 23, 2017
Poet Georgia Lundeen Magical Verse at Art*Bar
Young Minnesota poet Georgia Lundeen comes to Art*Bar on Saturday, April 29 to read from her debut collection, spare. Also, on Friday, May 5, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Elizabeth Strout will be featured at the Friends of Milwaukee Publ... more
Apr 25, 2017
Devorah Heitner Helps Kids Survive in the Digital World
In her book, Screenwise: Helping Kids Survive (and Thrive) in the Digital World, Devorah Heitner argues that technology can be an overwhelming force for good in children’s lives. more
Apr 11, 2017
Brat Pack’s Andrew McCarthy Explores Teen Angst in ‘Just Fly Away’
In his debut novel, Just Fly Away, Andrew McCarthy uses wit and gentle seriousness to showcase a familiar coming-of-age drama focused on family, first love and grief. more
Apr 4, 2017
Wisconsin Native, Novelist Michelle Brafman, Returns to JCC
Seventeen linked stories of neighbors, family members and work colleagues make up the poignant and creative collection Bertrand Court, a new novel by Michelle Brafman. The author will speak at the Harry and Rose Samson Jewish Community Cent... more
Mar 28, 2017
Novelist Christina Baker Kline Brings to Life ‘A Piece of the World’
Christina Baker Kline, author of the new novel, A Piece of the World, will speak on March 5 at Lynden Sculpture Garden in a ticketed event co-sponsored by Boswell Book Co. more
Feb 28, 2017
Revealing Family Secrets Surrounding 'A Lynching in Georgia'
In 2015, an updated study documented the number of lynchings that occurred in the American South during the 19th and 20th centuries to include over 700 more killings than had previously been recorded.,Books more
Feb 21, 2017