RSS

Boswell Book Co.

bookpreview_yanicklahens.jpg.jpe

Moonbath by Haitian-born award-winning author Yanick Lahens is a beautifully written epic saga that follows the tumultuous and often heartbreaking lives of four generations of rural Haitian women over the course of the 20th century. She wil... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:41 PM Books

bookpreview_jasonreynolds.jpg.jpe

Jason Reynold’s new middle-grade book Patina, the second volume in his Track series, is an entertaining story of four unlikely teammates, each with personal demons who are doing their best to outrun their teenage angst and anxiety. He will ... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:12 PM Books

mattflynnbook.jpg.jpe

In Matthew Flynn’s debut novel (Pryme Knumber, 2012), readers were introduced to an unassuming Milwaukee teenager who also happened to be a mathematical genius. In the second book in the Bernie We,Books more

Sep 5, 2017 2:35 PM Books

bookpreview_nancypearl_bysusandoupephotography.jpg.jpe

Author Nancy Pearl will talk about her first novel, George and Lizzie, and other book-related matters with Wisconsin Public Radio’s Kathleen Dunn, Sept. 9 at Boswell Book Co. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:06 PM Books

micromemoir.jpg.jpe

A quartet of uniquely talented authors, writing in the styles of prose, poetry, and memoir, will visit Boswell Book Co. on Aug. 21 to share intimate human stories of both fact and fiction. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:27 PM Books

thedarknet.jpg.jpe

In his novel The Dark Net, Benjamin Percy transforms Portland, Ore. into a virtually ravaged society on the verge of imminent invasion by a violent horde of demons. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:28 PM Books

acrowdedhourbook.jpg.jpe

In his book, A Crowded Hour: Milwaukee During the Great War, 1917-1918, author Kevin Abing examines the diverse social, political and economic forces that Milwaukeeans faced during and after World War I. He will discuss his book at Boswell ... more

Aug 1, 2017 2:48 PM Books

biancamarais.jpg.jpe

In 1976, the year Bianca Marais was born, the Soweto uprising in South Africa ended with the violent deaths of hundreds of black school children who were gunned down by police for protesting against,Books more

Jul 18, 2017 1:06 PM Books

evelynperrybook.jpg.jpe

Sociologist Evelyn M. Perry conducted ethnographic fieldwork in Riverwest to understand what has allowed this racially and economically diverse Milwaukee neighborhood to maintain relative stability in an otherwise highly segregated city. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:00 PM Books

viceandvirtuebook.jpg.jpe

Novelists Mackenzi Lee and Brittany Cavallaro will speak at Boswell Book Co. as part of a YA Pizza Party. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:45 AM Books

testimony.jpg.jpe

On Sunday, June 25, author Scott Turnow will discuss his latest legal novel, Testimony, at the Jewish Community Center. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:49 PM Books

howtobeanindian.jpg.jpe

Louis V. Clark discusses his book How to be an Indian in the 21st Century at Boswell Books. more

Jun 13, 2017 2:07 PM Books

markoconnell.jpg.jpe

Mark O’Connell’s first book is a biography of a larger-than-life astronomer, professor and pioneer of the field known as “Ufology"—J. Allen Hynek. Mark O’Connell will discuss Hynek on Wednesday, June 14, at Boswell Book Co. more

Jun 6, 2017 2:05 PM Books

southside.jpg.jpe

WBEZ journalist Natalie Y. Moore brings an illuminating perspective to the complex issues of modern-day segregation in her debut book, The South Side: A Portrait of Chicago and American Segregation. more

May 23, 2017 2:20 PM Books

sparebook.jpg.jpe

Young Minnesota poet Georgia Lundeen comes to Art*Bar on Saturday, April 29 to read from her debut collection, spare. Also, on Friday, May 5, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Elizabeth Strout will be featured at the Friends of Milwaukee Publ... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:55 PM Books

devorahheitner.jpg.jpe

In her book, Screenwise: Helping Kids Survive (and Thrive) in the Digital World, Devorah Heitner argues that technology can be an overwhelming force for good in children’s lives. more

Apr 11, 2017 2:00 PM Books

bookpreview_andrewmccarthy.jpg.jpe

In his debut novel, Just Fly Away, Andrew McCarthy uses wit and gentle seriousness to showcase a familiar coming-of-age drama focused on family, first love and grief. more

Apr 4, 2017 3:31 PM Books

bookpreviewbookcover.jpg.jpe

Seventeen linked stories of neighbors, family members and work colleagues make up the poignant and creative collection Bertrand Court, a new novel by Michelle Brafman. The author will speak at the Harry and Rose Samson Jewish Community Cent... more

Mar 28, 2017 2:25 PM Books

bookpreview_christinabakerkline_bykarindiana.jpg.jpe

Christina Baker Kline, author of the new novel, A Piece of the World, will speak on March 5 at Lynden Sculpture Garden in a ticketed event co-sponsored by Boswell Book Co. more

Feb 28, 2017 3:00 PM Books

familytreebook.jpg.jpe

In 2015, an updated study documented the number of lynchings that occurred in the American South during the 19th and 20th centuries to include over 700 more killings than had previously been recorded.,Books more

Feb 21, 2017 1:56 PM Books

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES