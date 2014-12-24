Boswell Book Co
Remembering the Pabst Farms
John C. Eastberg’s Pabst Farms: The History of a Model Farm is a stunning journey through our state’s early 20th-century history and into the lives of one of the state’s most recognizable personalities. more
Dec 24, 2014 3:30 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Richard Rice Jr.’s ‘My Summer on Haight Street’
The 1960s were a tumultuous time of free love, civil rights and anti-war activism, and for three Milwaukee high school friends, the paths they chose during the summer of 1967 defined them for a lifetime. My Summer on Haight Street by Richar... more
Sep 19, 2013 12:23 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Wisconsin Farmer’s Almanac
In the mythical town of Odette County, Wis., hard-working citizens face the trials and tribulations of rural life in a series of compelling tales. Farmer’s Almanac: A Work of Fiction is a collection of short stories by Chris Fink that more
Apr 26, 2013 1:22 PM Jenni Herrick Books
This Week on The Disclaimer: Harley's Party, Buying Local and Year-End Lists
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly klatch with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we anticipate Harley-Davidson's upcoming 110th anniversary party by recalling the epic disappointm.. more
Nov 29, 2012 3:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee's Best Bookstore: New
Boswell Book Co. 2559 N. Downer Ave. 414-332-1181 Runners-up:,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Best of Milwaukee 2009
Turning a New Leaf
The challenges facing brick-and-mortar bookstores represent the diminishing analog way of For information on events at Boswell and Next Chapter, visit www.boswellbooks.com and www. ,Cover Story more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Around MKE