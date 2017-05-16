RSS

The esteemed pop culture writer talks about the absurdities of thinkpiece culture, and why today’s online writers have it so much worse than he did. more

May 16, 2017 3:57 PM Books

David Luhrssen highlights two new books on Wisconsin history. more

Mar 20, 2017 10:03 AM Books

'Making a Murderer' lawyer Jerome Buting will appear on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at Boswell Books at 2559 North Downer. The conversation will be hosted by WUWM Lake Effect’s Mitch Teich. more

Mar 6, 2017 9:27 AM Books

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner watches a lot of porn. Exciting events include a book signing at Boswell with Michael Takach, author of LGBT Milwaukee, Aug. 25; Cleavage III at the Wherehouse benefiting the Alma Center... more

Aug 23, 2016 2:38 PM Dear Ruthie

,Books more

Mar 28, 2016 11:25 AM Books

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reporter Meg Jones will read from her first book, World War II Milwaukee, at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. more

Dec 22, 2015 6:26 PM Books

A short time from now in a tiny city not far away, Kiel Area Theatre will present selected readings from Ian Doescher’s William Shakespeaere’s Star Wars. The small town a short drive to the north somewhere between Lake Winnebago and Lake M.. more

Nov 23, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Bill Hillmann’s Mozos: A Decade Running with the Bulls of Spain is a gritty personal memoir and Elizabeth Ridley’s Searching for Celia is a thrilling mystery that questions how well we can ever know another person. more

Jul 21, 2015 8:14 PM Books

Dasha Kelly will read from her latest novel, Almost Crimson, at Boswell Book Co. on Tuesday, May 12. more

May 5, 2015 8:31 PM Books

Two acclaimed authors of contemporary fiction, Barrett Swanson and Scott Blackwood, will read from their work in Milwaukee. more

Feb 3, 2015 8:15 PM Books

Mitchell Park Conservatory

Dec 16, 2014 3:50 PM On Music

UW-Madison neuroscientist Richard J. Davidson and science writer Sharon Begley release The Emotional Life of Your Brain, an exploration of brain chemistry, function and health on six dimensions. Carol Schroeder releases Eat Smart in Denmark... more

Nov 25, 2014 9:14 PM Books

Recent years have found folksinger Lil’ Rev as the principal torchbearer for Milwaukee’s ukulele revival. more

Nov 4, 2014 8:09 PM Local Music

Organic farming has been recognized as safer, healthier and more sustainable, but consumers continue to question the merits of organic food at the grocery store. Are the higher prices worth the cost? Are organic products really better for u... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:59 PM Books 1 Comments

When Sylvia and Gabe meet and fall in love at boarding school in Northern California in 1998, they never in their wildest dreams could have imagined the path their lives would take. The spirited duo becomes the central characters in Chloe B... more

Sep 24, 2014 1:48 AM Books

Written entirely in the form of recommendation letters by a down-on-his-luck English professor, Dear Committee Members by Julie Schumacher is a satirical glimpse into the hallowed halls of academia. The cynical writer behind these letters, ... more

Aug 21, 2014 7:15 PM Books

Merger News: The exciting merger of the Wisconsin Community Fund (WCF) with Forward Community Investments (FCI) was celebrated by an upbeat gathering at more

Nov 13, 2013 12:27 AM Around MKE

Michael Pollan has already written, to much commercial and critical acclaim, about agriculture and eating. The mid-way process in the chain of going from growing food to consuming it had, however, thus far escaped his more

Apr 30, 2013 9:46 AM Dining Preview

Glam Galore: The Milwaukee Ballet’s “GlamROCK! The Ball 2013” was an over-the-top, first-rate blowout. IG Designs’ Eli McKinney and Kirk Kohlbeck transformed the Pfister Hotel’s ballroom into a swanky nightclub. more

Mar 8, 2013 2:31 AM Around MKE

Local performer John McGivern is one of those rare personalities that is so completely endearing and charismatic that he's managed to carve out a living simply being himself. He's a really nice guy with all kinds of interesting stories.Just a l.. more

Jan 13, 2013 12:00 PM Theater

