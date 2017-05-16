Boswell Books
Chuck Klosterman Weighs in on Everything
The esteemed pop culture writer talks about the absurdities of thinkpiece culture, and why today’s online writers have it so much worse than he did. more
May 16, 2017 3:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Books
Remembering Borchert Field and the Big River
David Luhrssen highlights two new books on Wisconsin history. more
Mar 20, 2017 10:03 AM David Luhrssen Books
'Making a Murderer' Lawyer to Appear at Boswell Books
'Making a Murderer' lawyer Jerome Buting will appear on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at Boswell Books at 2559 North Downer. The conversation will be hosted by WUWM Lake Effect’s Mitch Teich. more
Mar 6, 2017 9:27 AM Matthew J. Prigge Books
Porn, Oh!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner watches a lot of porn. Exciting events include a book signing at Boswell with Michael Takach, author of LGBT Milwaukee, Aug. 25; Cleavage III at the Wherehouse benefiting the Alma Center... more
Aug 23, 2016 2:38 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Book Happening: Thomas Frank @ Boswell Books
,Books more
Mar 28, 2016 11:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Books
Meg Jones examines ‘World War II Milwaukee’
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reporter Meg Jones will read from her first book, World War II Milwaukee, at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. more
Dec 22, 2015 6:26 PM David Luhrssen Books
Kiel Presents a Reading of Shakespearian Star Wars
A short time from now in a tiny city not far away, Kiel Area Theatre will present selected readings from Ian Doescher’s William Shakespeaere’s Star Wars. The small town a short drive to the north somewhere between Lake Winnebago and Lake M.. more
Nov 23, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Running with the Bulls
Bill Hillmann’s Mozos: A Decade Running with the Bulls of Spain is a gritty personal memoir and Elizabeth Ridley’s Searching for Celia is a thrilling mystery that questions how well we can ever know another person. more
Jul 21, 2015 8:14 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Dasha Kelly: Bittersweet and ‘Almost Crimson’
Dasha Kelly will read from her latest novel, Almost Crimson, at Boswell Book Co. on Tuesday, May 12. more
May 5, 2015 8:31 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Prize-winning Storywriter Barrett Swanson Reads at Central Library
Two acclaimed authors of contemporary fiction, Barrett Swanson and Scott Blackwood, will read from their work in Milwaukee. more
Feb 3, 2015 8:15 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Here's the Lineup for the Domes' 2015 Music Under Glass Concert Series
Dec 16, 2014 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Mystery of the Mind
UW-Madison neuroscientist Richard J. Davidson and science writer Sharon Begley release The Emotional Life of Your Brain, an exploration of brain chemistry, function and health on six dimensions. Carol Schroeder releases Eat Smart in Denmark... more
Nov 25, 2014 9:14 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Milwaukee’s Mouth Organ Minstrel
Recent years have found folksinger Lil’ Rev as the principal torchbearer for Milwaukee’s ukulele revival. more
Nov 4, 2014 8:09 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
India’s Organic Revolution
Organic farming has been recognized as safer, healthier and more sustainable, but consumers continue to question the merits of organic food at the grocery store. Are the higher prices worth the cost? Are organic products really better for u... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:59 PM Jenni Herrick Books 1 Comments
The Anatomy of Dangerous Lucid Dreams
When Sylvia and Gabe meet and fall in love at boarding school in Northern California in 1998, they never in their wildest dreams could have imagined the path their lives would take. The spirited duo becomes the central characters in Chloe B... more
Sep 24, 2014 1:48 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Julie Schumacher’s Satire of Higher Ed
Written entirely in the form of recommendation letters by a down-on-his-luck English professor, Dear Committee Members by Julie Schumacher is a satirical glimpse into the hallowed halls of academia. The cynical writer behind these letters, ... more
Aug 21, 2014 7:15 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Boris and Doris On the Town
Merger News: The exciting merger of the Wisconsin Community Fund (WCF) with Forward Community Investments (FCI) was celebrated by an upbeat gathering at more
Nov 13, 2013 12:27 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Michael Pollan Riffs on Cooking, Fermentation, Gluten and Ayn Rand
Michael Pollan has already written, to much commercial and critical acclaim, about agriculture and eating. The mid-way process in the chain of going from growing food to consuming it had, however, thus far escaped his more
Apr 30, 2013 9:46 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Boris and Doris On the Town
Glam Galore: The Milwaukee Ballet’s “GlamROCK! The Ball 2013” was an over-the-top, first-rate blowout. IG Designs’ Eli McKinney and Kirk Kohlbeck transformed the Pfister Hotel’s ballroom into a swanky nightclub. more
Mar 8, 2013 2:31 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
John McGivern's Around the Corner at Next Act
Local performer John McGivern is one of those rare personalities that is so completely endearing and charismatic that he's managed to carve out a living simply being himself. He's a really nice guy with all kinds of interesting stories.Just a l.. more
Jan 13, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater