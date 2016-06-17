RSS

Boswell

Auditions. Job interviews. First dates. Life presents countless opportunities for people to humiliate themselves in hopes of gaining the right role, position or lover. So much of the drama of life lies in pursuit of the type of thing that .. more

Jun 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Nov 14, 2014 2:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

Fond Farewell: A lively memorial tribute celebrating the life of the late actor/activist/Realtor Dan Mooney was held at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret. Tales of his 40-year career of acting throughout more

May 14, 2014 1:45 AM Around MKE

 Anypressing need for another Elvis book? Speaking as the co-author of one, theanswer is “No!” and even if I’d never written a word on the subject, it wouldstill be “No!” Sowhat’s with the latest title on the Pres.. more

Apr 5, 2014 12:32 PM I Hate Hollywood

It's a Milwaukee Day miracle! The late, great indie-rock band Decibully, which played their last show in 2011, and the rootsy rock band Juniper Tar, which went on hiatus last year after singer-guitarist Jason Mohr moved away, will reunite for "one.. more

Feb 21, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

The Charles Allis Art Museum presents “Wisconsin’s Own: Aaron Boyd,” an exhibition sure to delight the eye and the imagination.Boyd, who grew up in Milwaukee and still calls the city home, works from a studio more

Nov 19, 2012 8:21 PM Visual Arts

"Taliesin is a house in three acts," declares the preface of Building Taliesin: Frank Lloyd Wright's Home of Love and Loss, a new book by Madison journalist Ron McCrea that tells the fascinating story of this famous residence more

Nov 19, 2012 6:50 PM Books

Given the prominence of women’s rights in the recently completed presidential campaign, it is a good time to take a look at the role that women play in the White House. In the timely new volume Women and the White House more

Nov 13, 2012 1:45 PM Books

Scattered across Milwaukee are school buildings that shine like gems, once you look past the chalk dust and grime for ornamental friezes, murals and solid architectural bones in shapes from Romanesque Revival and Queen Anne more

Nov 5, 2012 2:15 PM Books

Years ago, when my then-girlfriend saw me reading yet another Joyce Carol Oates book, she fretted, “But she's so dark!”“Hardly,” I countered... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:53 PM Books

Nations once aspired to have a middle class as strong as the one in the United States. However, as Salon editor Joan Walsh argues in her new release, What’s the Matter With White People: Why We Long for a Golden Age... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:48 PM Books

Set along the shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minn., The Lighthouse Road by Peter Geye recreates life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as it tells the tale of backwoods logging and bootlegging through tragic characters... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:41 AM Books

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but few could argue against the magnificent artistry that is captured in Paul Bialas’ photography book Pabst: An Excavation of Art. The book focuses on the... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:39 PM Books

San Francisco-based Phil Cousineau has 15 documentary screenwriting credits, beginning in 1987 with The Hero’s Journey, focusing on his mentor Joseph Campbell and predating the Bill Moyers series of Campbell interviews... more

Sep 20, 2012 1:21 PM Books

In Jonathan Evison's The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving, we are introduced to Benjamin Benjamin, a character at the end of his rope. Benjamin has had a rash of bad luck, including the loss of his wife, his family and his livelihood. Wit... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Books

After being married to ABC News correspondent Peter Jennings for almost 15 years, Kati Marton met the love of her life in U.S. Ambassador Richard Holbrooke. These stories and more... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Witchcraft, war, murder and romance abound in The Orphanmaster, the debut novel by Jean Zimmerman. Set in 1663 New Amsterdam (present-day Manhattan), The Orphanmaster tells the story of orphaned Blandine van Couvering... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Ron Tanner, author of the critically acclaimed books Kiss Me, Stranger and A Bed of Nails, debuts another noteworthy title, From Animal House to Our House. Through honest reflection and humor, Tanner recounts his and his then-girlfriend's e... more

Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Selected by The New York Times' Book Review as a 2011 “Notable Book of the Year,” Cocktail Hour Under the Tree of Forgetfulness is an unforgettable memoir by author Alexandra Fuller. In this firsthand account, Fuller takes readers to the more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Milwaukee-born Joy Stocke and Michigan native Angie Brenner met on the balcony of a guesthouse on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. After discovering a shared love of travel, history, cuisine and literature, they began a 10-year journey... more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Books

