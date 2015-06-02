Botanas
Botanas II Opens in Patio Banquet Hall
Botanas owner Martha Navejar brought the same recipes and menu from the original restaurant along with some familiar faces to the new Botanas II. more
Jun 2, 2015 8:59 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Botanas II Opens in March
Botanas II willopen March 2 in the former Patio Banquet Hall at 1421 E. Howard Ave. OwnerMartha Navejar opened Botanas with her husband in 2000, but it no longeraffiliated with the original location. The menu will be similar to that of theorig.. more
Feb 19, 2015 3:58 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
In Search of the Best Food at Summerfest
No one goes to Summerfest just to eat. That's what StateFair is for. But after eight hours of rockin' out, you're going to need alittle something to get you through those 10 p.m. headliners. I tried asmattering of offerings so you don't have to.. more
Jun 26, 2014 3:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
A Glimpse of Guadalajara
Botanas looks deceptively small upon entering, but the rambling space contains a number of dining rooms plus a large outdoor patio. Some of the rooms in this popular Mexican restaurant are quite elaborate. The front one has more
Jan 22, 2013 10:16 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Discover Terra, Another Mexican Gem
Any Mexican restaurant that opens near the intersection of Sixth Street and National Avenue had better be prepared for some stiff competition. Within two blocks are heavyweights like La... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Botanas
One of many popular Mexican restaurants clustered in the city's Latin Quarter, with its valet parking and endless army of waiters and busboys, Botanas offers some of the best service in the city. In the summer, sip margaritas and munch on ... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
‘Divas, Dudes and Dancers’
Milwaukee’s invaluable contemporary music ensemble Present Music loves to perform in places where the venue inspires the programming. The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.) on Water Street at the east end of National Avenue is a cool nightclub w... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Joe Jack Talcum w/ The Goodnight Loving and The Boo-Hoos
The name Joe Jack Talcum might not ring many bells for casual punk fans, but the name Joe Genaro might. Genaro, who has been self-releasing cassettes and albums under the Joe Jack Talcum nom de plum for years, was the founding guitarist and... more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee