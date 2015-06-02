RSS

Botanas owner Martha Navejar brought the same recipes and menu from the original restaurant along with some familiar faces to the new Botanas II. more

Jun 2, 2015 8:59 PM Dining Out

Botanas II willopen March 2 in the former Patio Banquet Hall at 1421 E. Howard Ave. OwnerMartha Navejar opened Botanas with her husband in 2000, but it no longeraffiliated with the original location. The menu will be similar to that of theorig.. more

Feb 19, 2015 3:58 PM Around MKE

No one goes to Summerfest just to eat. That's what StateFair is for. But after eight hours of rockin' out, you're going to need alittle something to get you through those 10 p.m. headliners. I tried asmattering of offerings so you don't have to.. more

Jun 26, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

Botanas looks deceptively small upon entering, but the rambling space contains a number of dining rooms plus a large outdoor patio. Some of the rooms in this popular Mexican restaurant are quite elaborate. The front one has more

Jan 22, 2013 10:16 PM Dining Preview

Any Mexican restaurant that opens near the intersection of Sixth Street and National Avenue had better be prepared for some stiff competition. Within two blocks are heavyweights like La... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

One of many popular Mexican restaurants clustered in the city's Latin Quarter, with its valet parking and endless army of waiters and busboys, Botanas offers some of the best service in the city. In the summer, sip margaritas and munch on ... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

