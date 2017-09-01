Boulevard Theater
Ken Burns’ Vietnam: The Book
The first American death in the conflict that grew into the Vietnam War was, in the words of Geoffrey C. Ward and Ken Burns, “the result of a tragic misunderstanding." Lieut. Col. A PeterDewey was in Saigon in 1945 trying t.. more
Sep 1, 2017 2:53 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
West Bend Murder Mystery Auditions
Agatha Christie might well have been one of the first novelists to adapt her own work for the stage. Her 1937 novel Death on the Nile served as the foundation for her script for the 1944 play Murder on the Nile. The story features her hero.. more
Aug 25, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Bloomin’ Fun: The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) once again pulled off an A-plus event at its recent “MCT in Bloom” gala at the Florentine Opera Center more
Jun 25, 2013 11:46 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Dark Romantic Comedy in Boulevard’s ‘Becky Shaw’
Threats of blackmail, an attempted suicide, a trip to the police station—finding love is never easy. And a play involving those elements breaks the mold of what one might expect from a comedy. So it is with Gina Gionfriddo’s romantic comedy... more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Birthday at the Boulevard
Out for a long walk one night, Mark Bucher kept going and going until he found himself on a bleak stretch of South Kinnickinnic Avenue, among the ruins of a once-thriving business district in an obscure corner of town called Bay View. It wa... more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature