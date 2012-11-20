RSS
Boulevard
Conversations in Hell
The Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre stages George Bernard Shaw's Don Juan in Hell without any formal costuming or set design. The production focuses a conversation in hell between the legendary lover Don Juan
Nov 20, 2012 12:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard's 'Cowboy' Rounds Up Fun Romance
Love is weird. When it's strong enough, the emotion of love outweighs any sense of logic. Michael Golamco's Cowboy Versus Samurai explores this notion in its best moments, which are brought to the stage in a local premiere by the Boulevard
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Talk Among Friends, Goodnight Gracie
There's really no plothere—just a conversation between friends at a specific Say Goodnight, Gracie
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
