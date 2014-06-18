Boy Blue
This Week in Milwaukee: June 19-25
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ben Harper, Summerfest and more! more
Jun 18, 2014 6:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
So, How Did Milwaukee Do at SXSW?
In the lead up to this year’s South by South Musicfestival in Austin, MilwaukeeHome’s plans to premiere a daylong stagespotlighting more than two dozen Milwaukee acts were invariably described withone of two words: “ambitious” or “overambiti.. more
Mar 18, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Boy Blue
The second non-remix EP by Milwaukee's Boy Blue continues in the ’80s-inspired, post-punk, dance-oriented rocking of the band’s first album. It's as if late Joy Division/early New Order rebooted with a jolt of happiness. Retro? Very. The EP... more
Feb 5, 2013 9:53 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Summer Soulstice Music Festival
While they're certainly not the biggest of the bunch, street festivals go a long way toward rounding out Milwaukee's prized image as the “City of Festivals.” But they're not all created equal. There are certainly reliable, ever- more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Time to Discover Triskele’s
Triskele’s (1801 S. Third St.) is one of Milwaukee’s best-kept dining secrets. It sits in a former corner tavern on a quiet residential street not far from the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower. The menu has seen many changes since the place opened... more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview