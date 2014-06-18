RSS

Boy Blue

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ben Harper, Summerfest and more! more

Jun 18, 2014 6:52 PM This Week in Milwaukee

In the lead up to this year’s South by South Musicfestival in Austin, MilwaukeeHome’s plans to premiere a daylong stagespotlighting more than two dozen Milwaukee acts were invariably described withone of two words: “ambitious” or “overambiti.. more

Mar 18, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

The second non-remix EP by Milwaukee's Boy Blue continues in the ’80s-inspired, post-punk, dance-oriented rocking of the band’s first album. It's as if late Joy Division/early New Order rebooted with a jolt of happiness. Retro? Very. The EP... more

Feb 5, 2013 9:53 PM Album Reviews

While they're certainly not the biggest of the bunch, street festivals go a long way toward rounding out Milwaukee's prized image as the “City of Festivals.” But they're not all created equal. There are certainly reliable, ever- more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Triskele’s (1801 S. Third St.) is one of Milwaukee’s best-kept dining secrets. It sits in a former corner tavern on a quiet residential street not far from the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower. The menu has seen many changes since the place opened... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

