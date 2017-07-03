RSS

Bradley Center

A picture of the progress being made on Milwaukee’sunder-construction basketball arena (with the nearby Bradley Center andMilwaukee Panther Arena) has recently made the social media rounds, claiming itto be the very rare instance of thre.. more

Jul 3, 2017 2:55 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Nov 15, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Prominent African-Americanpoet Jay Wright will give a poetry reading at Marquette University on Tuesday,Oct. 25, at 3:30 p.m. as part of their forum series.Praised for its evocativelanguage, introspective tone and mythological imagery,.. more

Oct 14, 2016 8:50 PM Around MKE

The Bradley Center is a community arena and we need to book it as that,” says Doug Johnson, entertainment director at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.In the past several years, the Bradley Center has improved its entertainment game by booking mor.. more

Oct 3, 2016 3:01 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Photo by Tim Cigelski, Flickr CCThe Bucks have started their season, and are finally up tofull strength now that Jabari Parker is playing again. The Bucks know the BMO Harris Bradley Center isless than loved by fans—I mean, the team pretty much .. more

Nov 6, 2015 3:31 PM Brew City Booze

“It’s not just an arena,” Bucks President Peter Feigin tolda crowd of reporters this morning while unveiling a $1 billion sports andentertainment complex in Downtown Milwaukee.He said the Bucks were in a “deep partnership” with the city.. more

Apr 8, 2015 3:49 PM Daily Dose 7 Comments

Being responsible for the entire future of NBA basketball in Milwaukee is a lot to put on the shoulders of even an outstanding young player like Jabari Parker, but, believe it or not, a lot more more

Jul 2, 2014 5:32 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

Almost everything went wrong for the 2013-’14 Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries forced coach Larry Drew to juggle lineups constantly. Center Larry Sanders, given a hefty new contract and projected as a team leader, wrecked a thumb in a bar fight, d... more

Jul 2, 2014 1:33 AM A&E Feature

In a recent Journal Sentinel series, journalist Craig Gilbert has documented what we’ve all known intuitively: Southeastern Wisconsin is plagued by intense political polarization fed by highly more

May 22, 2014 12:31 AM Expresso 2 Comments

Last Thursday, in a discussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next more

May 21, 2014 2:37 AM News Features

Everybody goes a little basketball crazy during the NCAA tournament, but some of the talk around basketball in Milwaukee these days sounds more like pure lunacy. more

Apr 9, 2014 8:11 PM Taking Liberties

Photo credit: Rachel Buth

From Britney Spears’ wink-nudge Catholic schoolgirl uniform to Christina Aguilera’s dirty makeover all the way back to Nancy Sinatra’s sexy boots, the good girl gone bad has been one of pop m,Concert Reviews more

Mar 10, 2014 11:04 AM Concert Reviews

Even if you aren’t a big Bucks fans—and let's face it, these says there aren't as many of those are there used to be—you probably have an understanding that the team is in trouble. Attendancehas plummeted in recent years, and with the team off to.. more

Nov 27, 2013 9:00 PM Around MKE

The Bucks have done a lot to transform themselves in the last two weeks, but their effort to change their starting point guard hit a more

Jul 15, 2013 4:25 PM More Sports

We’re in the midst of much hand wringing over the future of the Bradley Center, which the Milwaukee Bucks call home. Some civic leaders want the taxpayers to more

Jun 26, 2013 5:31 PM Expresso

A newly hired coach or manager knows the drill: Enter with a vow of clear communication with the players. But Larry Drew took that game more

Jun 18, 2013 11:00 PM More Sports

Five years ago Seattle lost its NBA team to Oklahoma City. Last week Seattle lost its chance to grab an NBA team from Sacramento—and the news had special meaning for Milwaukee. more

May 21, 2013 2:04 AM More Sports

On Monday, Marquette University and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sponsored a conference on the future of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The business community wants a new or a greatly expanded facility so that the city more

Apr 11, 2013 6:08 PM Expresso

Almost every Wednesday at noon, WMSE’s Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I spend a half hour discussing Milwaukee, music, arts and culture on a show called The Disclaimer. On this week's episode, we turn our conversation to the .. more

Jan 24, 2013 4:30 PM On Music

Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, conservative Republican Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, listening to his Republican advisors, has taken a hard line on taxes in his budgets. more

Jan 2, 2013 3:29 PM Expresso

