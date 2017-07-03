Bradley Center
A Tale of Four Arenas: Milwaukee’s NBA Venues are All Still Standing, and Very Near to Each Other
A picture of the progress being made on Milwaukee’sunder-construction basketball arena (with the nearby Bradley Center andMilwaukee Panther Arena) has recently made the social media rounds, claiming itto be the very rare instance of thre.. more
Jul 3, 2017 2:55 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE 1 Comments
A Musical Christmas Carol in Early December
Nov 15, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Poet Jay Wright to Make Two Visits to Marquette University
Prominent African-Americanpoet Jay Wright will give a poetry reading at Marquette University on Tuesday,Oct. 25, at 3:30 p.m. as part of their forum series.Praised for its evocativelanguage, introspective tone and mythological imagery,.. more
Oct 14, 2016 8:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Doug Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad
The Bradley Center is a community arena and we need to book it as that,” says Doug Johnson, entertainment director at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.In the past several years, the Bradley Center has improved its entertainment game by booking mor.. more
Oct 3, 2016 3:01 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Bucks Unveil New Food Options
Photo by Tim Cigelski, Flickr CCThe Bucks have started their season, and are finally up tofull strength now that Jabari Parker is playing again. The Bucks know the BMO Harris Bradley Center isless than loved by fans—I mean, the team pretty much .. more
Nov 6, 2015 3:31 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
New Bucks Arena Plans Announced
“It’s not just an arena,” Bucks President Peter Feigin tolda crowd of reporters this morning while unveiling a $1 billion sports andentertainment complex in Downtown Milwaukee.He said the Bucks were in a “deep partnership” with the city.. more
Apr 8, 2015 3:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 7 Comments
How the Bucks Could Change Milwaukee
Being responsible for the entire future of NBA basketball in Milwaukee is a lot to put on the shoulders of even an outstanding young player like Jabari Parker, but, believe it or not, a lot more more
Jul 2, 2014 5:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
A Bright Future for the Bucks?
Almost everything went wrong for the 2013-’14 Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries forced coach Larry Drew to juggle lineups constantly. Center Larry Sanders, given a hefty new contract and projected as a team leader, wrecked a thumb in a bar fight, d... more
Jul 2, 2014 1:33 AM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Issue of the Week: White GOP Flight Led to Our Current Political Polarization
In a recent Journal Sentinel series, journalist Craig Gilbert has documented what we’ve all known intuitively: Southeastern Wisconsin is plagued by intense political polarization fed by highly more
May 22, 2014 12:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Sheldon Lubar’s Next Target: The Democratically Elected MPS Board
Last Thursday, in a discussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next more
May 21, 2014 2:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Basketball Smoke Dreams
Everybody goes a little basketball crazy during the NCAA tournament, but some of the talk around basketball in Milwaukee these days sounds more like pure lunacy. more
Apr 9, 2014 8:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Miley Cyrus @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
From Britney Spears’ wink-nudge Catholic schoolgirl uniform to Christina Aguilera’s dirty makeover all the way back to Nancy Sinatra’s sexy boots, the good girl gone bad has been one of pop m,Concert Reviews more
Mar 10, 2014 11:04 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Interview: Save Our Bucks' Paul Henning Outlines the Campaign's Long-Term Vision for the Team
Even if you aren’t a big Bucks fans—and let's face it, these says there aren't as many of those are there used to be—you probably have an understanding that the team is in trouble. Attendancehas plummeted in recent years, and with the team off to.. more
Nov 27, 2013 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
MILWAUKEE BUCKS: POINT OF CONTENTION
The Bucks have done a lot to transform themselves in the last two weeks, but their effort to change their starting point guard hit a more
Jul 15, 2013 4:25 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Issue of the Week: Make Kids the Priority
We’re in the midst of much hand wringing over the future of the Bradley Center, which the Milwaukee Bucks call home. Some civic leaders want the taxpayers to more
Jun 26, 2013 5:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
MILWAUKEE BUCKS AND LARRY DREW: THE BUDDY SYSTEM
A newly hired coach or manager knows the drill: Enter with a vow of clear communication with the players. But Larry Drew took that game more
Jun 18, 2013 11:00 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Milwaukee Bucks: The Message is Abuilding
Five years ago Seattle lost its NBA team to Oklahoma City. Last week Seattle lost its chance to grab an NBA team from Sacramento—and the news had special meaning for Milwaukee. more
May 21, 2013 2:04 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Issue of the Week: Will Milwaukee Profit from a New Bradley Center?
On Monday, Marquette University and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sponsored a conference on the future of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The business community wants a new or a greatly expanded facility so that the city more
Apr 11, 2013 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Bucks, A New Arena, and a Bigger Convention Center?
Almost every Wednesday at noon, WMSE’s Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I spend a half hour discussing Milwaukee, music, arts and culture on a show called The Disclaimer. On this week's episode, we turn our conversation to the .. more
Jan 24, 2013 4:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Issue of the Week: Abele’s Hypocrisy on Taxes
Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, conservative Republican Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, listening to his Republican advisors, has taken a hard line on taxes in his budgets. more
Jan 2, 2013 3:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso