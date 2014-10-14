RSS
Brady St.
New at Hi Hat Lounge
The Hi Hat Lounge has hired Nick Chartier as their new bar manager. more
Oct 14, 2014 3:57 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
Women's Hockey's Jessie Vetter
Badger women's hockey goal Jessie Vetter is currently playing for Team USA (along with other current and former Badgers playing for both USA and Canada) I don't know a whole lot about team and club hockey, so I'll point you once again to these guy.. more
Nov 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Spamalot
Monty Python’s most beloved feature film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail serves as Monty Python and the Holy Grail ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!