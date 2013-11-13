Break Up
Milwaukee's Heartthrob Are Calling it Quits After Thursday's Show
A Milwaukee dream-pop group that guarded vulnerable emotions behind a punky sneer, Heartthrob quietly released a raw but extremely promising debut EP earlier this fall, the WMSE live session Love Efficient . Now it looks like their won't be a foll.. more
Nov 13, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jonas Brothers Cancel Entire Tour, Including Milwaukee Stop
Jonas Brothers, the pop trio rapidly outgrowing their status as teen favorites, have canceled their entire 19-date tour just two days before it was supposed to begin, Us Weekly reports. There have been signs of rifts within the band for a while, a.. more
Oct 9, 2013 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Celebrated Workingman Will Play Their Last Show Saturday
Feb 12, 2013 3:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Milwaukee Native Behind the Music
Since heading off to California to move up the ranks of the record biz, Milwaukee native Cheryl Pawelski has worked at EMI, Concord and Rhino Records. Among the projects she has produced include box sets on Miles Davis and John Coltrane, Th... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Off the Cuff
Red Cloud at Dawn: Truman, Stalin, and the End of the Atomic Monopoly (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Michael D. Gordin
Red Cloud at Dawn ,Books more
Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Expressive Hotel Management
Could you describe or explain the Guest Expressions campaign? For the entire year, f Could you describe or explain the Guest Expressions campaign? ,Off the Cuff more
Nov 12, 2007 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff 1 Comments
The Blood Brothers Break Up
The Blood Brothers have broken up, or at least they probably have. In the tradition of great groups like Fugazi and Unwound, who dissolved after releasing their masterworks (The Argument and Leaves Turn Inside You, respectively), the group is on o.. more
Oct 24, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music