Bremen Cafã©
Bad Bread Merge Detroit Punk with Milwaukee Rock
With their heaving riffs and soccer chant cadences, Milwaukee’s Bad Bread could easily be mistaken for a London punk band circa 1978. more
Apr 18, 2017 2:55 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Climax Denial Find Noise in Likely Places
Milwaukee’s noise music scene is in flux, but Alex Kmet remains committed to it. His noise project, Climax Denial, appears at Bremen Café in Milwaukee’s Riverwest on Thursday, May 5, along with Echo Beds, Lucky Bone, and Venereal Crush. more
May 3, 2016 4:11 PM Daniel Agacki Local Music 1 Comments
Slow Walker w/ Appleseeds and Lorde Fred33 @ Bremen Café
Two high-energy rock bands and a Fresh Cut-affiliated rapper contributed to the Arte Para Todos festival’s inspired lineup. more
Mar 2, 2015 11:20 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Riverwest Reading Fest
More than 25 independent literary presses will be participating in the Second Annual Midwest Small Press Festival, a unique and varied event that will be held in Milwaukee over the weekend of May 31-June 2. The affair will feature more
May 30, 2013 1:56 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Not Your Average Joe
Few guitarist-singers explode onto the scene as quietly and swiftly as Joe Wray. The 33-year-old Milwaukeean traveled the world as a Marine, spent time on the East Coast, and then found his passion as a musician, literally more
Dec 20, 2012 4:13 PM Kenya C. Evans Off the Cuff