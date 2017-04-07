RSS

Brent Phillips

directorwhomadehollywooddance.jpg.jpe

Like many old-school Hollywood directors,Charles Walters was put to pasture after the mid-1960s and was overshadowed inmemory by the likes of Vincente Minnelli and Robert Wise. And like many ofthem, he found a semi-retirement career. Walters di.. more

Apr 7, 2017 1:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

ihatehollywood_charleswaltersmadehollywooddance.jpg.jpe

It was a sweet coincidence that Cary Grant and director Charles Walters endedtheir long careers with the same movie, Walk, Don’t Run (1966). Grant announcedthat the film would be his last before saying goodbye to Hollywood. However,Walters had .. more

Mar 12, 2015 9:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13568.jpe

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more

Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The last time America found itself in a budget debate pitting domestic priorities against war expenditures, Richard Nixon was in the White House and David Obey was the youngest member of Congress—an antiwar liberal whose insurgent campaign ... more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES