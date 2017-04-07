Brent Phillips
Charles Walters Taught Hollywood to Dance
Like many old-school Hollywood directors,Charles Walters was put to pasture after the mid-1960s and was overshadowed inmemory by the likes of Vincente Minnelli and Robert Wise. And like many ofthem, he found a semi-retirement career. Walters di.. more
Apr 7, 2017 1:55 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Charles Walters Made Hollywood Dance
It was a sweet coincidence that Cary Grant and director Charles Walters endedtheir long careers with the same movie, Walk, Don’t Run (1966). Grant announcedthat the film would be his last before saying goodbye to Hollywood. However,Walters had .. more
Mar 12, 2015 9:20 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Crumbs from the Table of Joy
The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more
Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
After 41 Years, A Belated Victory for Butter
The last time America found itself in a budget debate pitting domestic priorities against war expenditures, Richard Nixon was in the White House and David Obey was the youngest member of Congress—an antiwar liberal whose insurgent campaign ... more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features