This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Summerfest Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get down with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're sharing our annual Summerfest preview. Conventional wisdom seems to have set that this year's "50th Edition" lineup of the festival.. more
Jun 29, 2017 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Sunday’s Brewers On Deck Gives Fans a Chance to Meet the Stars
This Sunday at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee,the Brewers will hold “Brewers On Deck 2017,” their annual winter fan festival.Dozens of current and former players will appear to sign autographs and talkwith fans. The event certai.. more
Jan 23, 2017 7:33 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee Jan. 27-Feb 2
Christopher Porterfield looks to a classic songwriter, Patton Oswalt comes to town and the Brewers look to hype up their fans. more
Jan 26, 2016 3:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 22-28
Chris Tucker and the Ghost Hunters appear at big theaters, while the Cocoon Room hosts the inaugural Riverwest FemFest. more
Jan 20, 2015 10:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Today in "What The Hell?": Mr. Belding Will Be At Brewers on Deck
Dozens of Milwaukee Brewers players, coaches and alumni will appear at the Wisconsin Center on Sunday as part of the team's annual fan event Brewers On Deck, but on that crowded roster there's one name that stands out: Dennis Haskins. If that name.. more
Jan 23, 2014 7:30 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Ryan Braun Will Be at the Brewers' Free On Deck Event
Jan 17, 2014 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Brewers On Deck
The Milwaukee Brewers’ newly fortified starting pitching rotation has left fans giddy with anticipation for the upcoming baseball season, and that enthusiasm should make for a particularly exciting installment of the team’s annual fan more
Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jim Gaffigan
Not since “Weird” Al Yankovich has a comedian mined more material out of food than Jim Gaffigan. On Gaffigan’s latest comedy album, King Baby , his seventh, the slow-talking Indiana stand-up riffs on waffles, ribs, bologna more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
St. Vincent @ The Pabst Theater
Annie Clark must have a thing for Milwaukee. The St. Vincent starlet has stopped here three times since June. "You are the shining gem of the Midwest," Clark told the city—charm is a quality that comes easy to her. Her latest gig Wednesday more
Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Shakespeare in Milwaukee With ‘Macbeth,’ ‘Much Ado About Nothing’
Shakespeare’s pairing of the reluctant Benedick and Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing is one of the classiest romances in stage history. The romantic comedy makes an appearance on an intimate local stage this week as Carte Blanche Studios ... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater