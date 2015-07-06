Brewers Vs. Astros
Pressurecast Eighty-Five: The Nintendo PlayStation Returns!
The Nintendo PlayStation Resurfaces, Chinese Games Sales Slump, and a Trespasser Invades a Studio!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message .. more
Jul 6, 2015 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Tours Around Milwaukee
Looking to getbetter acquainted with your city, Milwaukeeans? Here are some tours of general civicinterest and middling admission cost to help you fill your summer hours.If you too wantto marry a lighthouse keeper, you’ll have to look .. more
Jul 5, 2015 5:06 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Shuttle Guide for Summerfest 2015
All Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus services were suspended as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, because of a strike authorized bymembers of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998. The work stoppagewill continue through 3 a.m. Satur.. more
Jul 1, 2015 7:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Evolution and the Classroom with Next Act Theatre
Next Act Theatre closes its season next month with a world premiere. Playwright/screenwriter Stephen Massicotte had written The Clockmaker , which Next Act produced a couple of years ago. This year Massicotte bring Next Act Ten Questions to Ask Yo.. more
Mar 27, 2015 2:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
UW-Parkside's Jazz Week @ The Rita
Mar 19, 2015 3:45 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
'12th Wave Utopia' and 'Wasted Days and Wasted Nights' at Portrait Society Gallery
Two new exhibitions open in the Third Ward’s Portrait Society Gallery on Friday, March 20. In 12th WaveUtopia , Shane Walsh hasturned out a suite of works whose vocabulary is comprised of varying tones andtextures of black, white and gray. The .. more
Mar 17, 2015 9:50 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Scarapist
TheScarapist is a film of mounting domestic anxiety, creative frustration and dangerousmind games. The star is Milwaukee expatriate Jeanne Marie Spicuzza, whoauthored the screenplay, co-directs (with Synthian Sharp) and plays theprotagonist, L.. more
Dec 12, 2014 4:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
African American Children’s Theatre on Dickens’ Classic
CharlesDickens' tale of holidays past, present and future receives a freshinterpretation with Milwaukee's African American Children's Theatre (AACT) AVery Special Christmas Carol , 4:30 p.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 10, at TheMilwaukee Area Youth .. more
Dec 8, 2014 3:01 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Sgt. Bilko Reports for Duty
PhilSilvers deserves more respect than posterity has awarded him. He should beranked with the great comedians of the mid-20th century, at the topof the list with Groucho Marx and Lucille Ball. His lower profile resulted fromlack of starring ro.. more
Dec 4, 2014 1:36 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Brewers vs. Astros
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the Houston Astros this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Astros
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Houston Astros tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Astros
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their home stand tonight as they begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros... more
Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Those Wild B-52s
Athens, Georgia became known as the home of R.E.M., but Michael Stipe and friends came out of a local scene that had already sent bands into the outer world. The most striking among them, the B-52s, made a splash with its 1979 debut album, embodyi.. more
Mar 12, 2012 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Vibrating Sarah Ruhl
I’ve never been terribly impressed with Sara Ruhl as a playwright. Whether it’s The Clean House or Eurydice or Dead Man’s Cell Phone, he work always comes across like a writing assignment. Find the topic, do the necessary research to write the s.. more
Mar 12, 2012 2:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Badger women's hockey headed to Frozen Four
The Badger women's hockey team defeated Mercyhurst at home in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament on Saturday night to advance to the Frozen Four in Duluth next weekend.Sadly, just 2,946 fans watched the women win. I'd have killed to be ther.. more
Mar 12, 2012 2:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Wu-Tang Clan to Play the Rave Next Month
January is always the slowest month of the year for live music, but next month\'s concert calendar just got a little more lively with today\'s announcement that the Wu-Tang Clan will return to the Rave on Friday, Jan. 6. The ruckus-bringing rap cr.. more
Dec 9, 2011 4:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
K-Rod reportedly accepting arbitration; Brewers screwed
The Brewers offered set-up man and former closer Francisco Rodriguez arbitration with the expectation that he would decline. He voiced displeasure last season about only being used in the set-up role and was known to be hoping to return to the clo.. more
Dec 8, 2011 4:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Montee Ball named Heisman finalist
It took entirely too long for him to get the recognition he deserved, partyly because of an ill-fated push to get Russell Wilson in the top-5, but Montee Ball finally got the nod as one of the Top 5 Heisman finalists today.Ball is one touchdown a.. more
Dec 5, 2011 11:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers vs. Astros
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the Houston Astros this afternoon... more
Jul 31, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Astros
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Houston Astros tonight at 6:10 p.m. more
Jul 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee