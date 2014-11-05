RSS

Brewers Vs. Braves

underpants.jpg.jpe

TheatreUnchained opens the latest localproduction of Steve Martin’s The Underpants early this month.Raymond Bradford directs the studio theatre production of the contemporarycomedy genius’ popular adaptation of a 1910 farce by Carl Sternheim.T.. more

Nov 5, 2014 10:28 AM Theater

cirquedusoleil_varekai.jpg.jpe

Credit : Tomas Muscionico

Cirque du Soleil originally staged Varekai a dozen years ago in Montréal. The show has had a really exhaustive touring schedule. The original North American Tour lasted for four years. Its latest North American Tour started just last year. The tou.. more

Nov 4, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

r-101-highway-construction-large570.jpg.jpe

Thisweek from 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24 through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 27, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation(WisDOT) will be closing the intersection of WIS 83 and US 18 in the village ofWales as part of the WIS 83 reconstruction project.Whe.. more

Oct 23, 2014 7:52 PM Around MKE

blogimage19803.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers return home to begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves tonight more

Sep 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A couple of weeks ago, I was bottle-feeding my daughter when I ran across an indie film from 1985. Never released on DVD, it'Âs an extremely obscure film. A teen-aged Jennifer Connelly was sent to the school psychologist. The psychologist was p.. more

Oct 17, 2011 11:54 AM Theater

blogimage10883.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves with a 12:10 p.m. game this afternoon at Miller Park. more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10872.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series tonight against the Atlanta Braves with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10853.jpe

After a long, rocky stint on the road, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7407.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves this afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game that should leave them plenty of time to hit up GermanFest afterward.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7403.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves tonight with a 6:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7394.jpe

For the first time since Prince Fielder dominated the 2009 Home Run Derby, the Milwaukee Brewers return home to kick off a three-game series tonight against the Atlanta Braves. The Crew hopes to rebound after this week’s humiliating series ... more

Jul 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES