RSS

Brewers Vs. Cubs

Giant Spider Productions is looking to stage a production of  a popular musical comedy inspired by the sinking of the Titanic and one of the most successful motion pictures of all time. Death Ship 666 appears to be a fun, little show. It debut.. more

Oct 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

best place witch.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: City of Milwaukee, Flickr CCHalloween falls on a Saturday this year and it's the end ofDaylight Savings Time, so you get lots of time for revelry. Some MKE arearestaurants are getting in on the fun with Halloween parties, specials .. more

Oct 23, 2015 2:36 PM Brew City Booze

spoon.jpg.jpe

The rare music festival that promised a unique experience and actually delivered on it, Eaux Claires drew huge crowds and earned rave reviews in its inaugural weekend this July, so it seemed almost certain to return. Today the festival confirmed t.. more

Oct 21, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

curtains_prin.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theatre / via Facebook

One of the biggest roadblocks to a decent education is the educational system itself. There’s so much in the way of a decent education that stems from the classroom itself and all of the machinery behind it. As frustrating as this can be, it’s nic.. more

Jan 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_artcarnival.jpg.jpe

Art Carnival--Milwaukee’s burlesque & variety show allows artists to draw and photograph performers in costume prior to the performance. It’s a clever little conjunction between the visual and performing arts that has been gaining momentum.Every .. more

Jan 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_truewestthealchemisttheater_photoby_aaron_kopec.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Aaron Kopec

The dramatic heart of Sam Shepard's True West comes vividly to life on the intimate stage of the Alchemist Theatre this winter. Directed by Erin Nicole Eggers, the drama of two brothers feels intricately visceral.I really liked the work of Eggers.. more

Jan 21, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

perimeter_small_category.jpg.jpe

School is back insession. And even if your days in the Delta Tau Chi are long past, you might behungering for some knowledge. Fortunately you need not be a student to benefitfrom living in a city with multiple universities. O.. more

Sep 15, 2014 8:45 PM Visual Arts

the_knick_cinemax_poster.jpg.jpe

Steven Soderbergh’s disgustwith the movie industry led him into television. “The Knick,” his much-talked-aboutnew series for Cinemax, is a drama set in a turn-of-the-20th-centuryhospital. The detailing and research into medical implements, c.. more

Sep 12, 2014 9:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage19635.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more

Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19629.jpe

The season hasn't gone the way the Milwaukee Brewers hoped, but it could be worse: They could be the Chicago Cubs. The team takes on their rivals to the south tonight with a 7:10 p.m. home game. more

Aug 21, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19622.jpe

The season hasn't gone the way the Milwaukee Brewers hoped, but it could be worse: They could be the Chicago Cubs. The team takes on their rivals to... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18913.jpe

It's been a tough season for Randy Wolf, but he'll hope to rebound this afternoon when he takes the mound for the Brewers as the team completes its series... more

Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18897.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Brewers ace Yovani Gallardo takes the mound today as the Brewers complete a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. All fans will take home a Gallardo bobblehead. more

May 13, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18656.jpe

Shaun Marcum makes the start for the Milwaukee Brewers this afternoon as the team plays an early game against the Chicago Cubs. more

May 12, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18649.jpe

Randy Wolf will attempt to help the Brewers break their funk when he takes the mound for the team tonight to start a three game series against the Chicago Cubs... more

May 11, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8071.jpe

Milwaukee Alderman Robert Puente and Ray Harmon are vying to represent District 9 on the Milwaukee Common Council. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 9? Verify your voter registration and district.. more

Mar 20, 2012 6:58 PM Daily Dose

blogimage8052.jpe

David Bowen and Radolph Matthews Jr. are vying to represent District 10 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 10? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a .. more

Mar 16, 2012 4:18 PM Daily Dose

blogimage8045.jpe

Deanna Alexander and Tracey Corder are vying to represent District 18 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 18? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a hr.. more

Mar 14, 2012 8:23 PM Daily Dose

blogimage15585.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the rival Chicago Cubs today with a 1:10 p.m. home game... more

Jul 28, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES