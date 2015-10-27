Brewers Vs. Cubs
Titanic Musical Comedy Looking For Funding
Giant Spider Productions is looking to stage a production of a popular musical comedy inspired by the sinking of the Titanic and one of the most successful motion pictures of all time. Death Ship 666 appears to be a fun, little show. It debut.. more
Oct 27, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Where to Party This Halloween
Photo Credit: City of Milwaukee, Flickr CCHalloween falls on a Saturday this year and it's the end ofDaylight Savings Time, so you get lots of time for revelry. Some MKE arearestaurants are getting in on the fun with Halloween parties, specials .. more
Oct 23, 2015 2:36 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires Festival Will Return For Another Trip into the Woods
The rare music festival that promised a unique experience and actually delivered on it, Eaux Claires drew huge crowds and earned rave reviews in its inaugural weekend this July, so it seemed almost certain to return. Today the festival confirmed t.. more
Oct 21, 2015 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A British Exploration of Education with Windfall
One of the biggest roadblocks to a decent education is the educational system itself. There’s so much in the way of a decent education that stems from the classroom itself and all of the machinery behind it. As frustrating as this can be, it’s nic.. more
Jan 30, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Art Carnival ♥ Superheroes
Art Carnival--Milwaukee’s burlesque & variety show allows artists to draw and photograph performers in costume prior to the performance. It’s a clever little conjunction between the visual and performing arts that has been gaining momentum.Every .. more
Jan 25, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
True West Very Close to the Heart of Truth at the Alchemist
The dramatic heart of Sam Shepard's True West comes vividly to life on the intimate stage of the Alchemist Theatre this winter. Directed by Erin Nicole Eggers, the drama of two brothers feels intricately visceral.I really liked the work of Eggers.. more
Jan 21, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Book Signing and Reception for "Perimeter: A Contemporary Portrait of Lake Michigan"
School is back insession. And even if your days in the Delta Tau Chi are long past, you might behungering for some knowledge. Fortunately you need not be a student to benefitfrom living in a city with multiple universities. O.. more
Sep 15, 2014 8:45 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Cliff Martinez’s Music for The Knick
Steven Soderbergh’s disgustwith the movie industry led him into television. “The Knick,” his much-talked-aboutnew series for Cinemax, is a drama set in a turn-of-the-20th-centuryhospital. The detailing and research into medical implements, c.. more
Sep 12, 2014 9:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The season hasn't gone the way the Milwaukee Brewers hoped, but it could be worse: They could be the Chicago Cubs. The team takes on their rivals to the south tonight with a 7:10 p.m. home game. more
Aug 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The season hasn't gone the way the Milwaukee Brewers hoped, but it could be worse: They could be the Chicago Cubs. The team takes on their rivals to... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It's been a tough season for Randy Wolf, but he'll hope to rebound this afternoon when he takes the mound for the Brewers as the team completes its series... more
Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers ace Yovani Gallardo takes the mound today as the Brewers complete a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. All fans will take home a Gallardo bobblehead. more
May 13, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Shaun Marcum makes the start for the Milwaukee Brewers this afternoon as the team plays an early game against the Chicago Cubs. more
May 12, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Randy Wolf will attempt to help the Brewers break their funk when he takes the mound for the team tonight to start a three game series against the Chicago Cubs... more
May 11, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Candidates for Milwaukee Common Council District 9: Harmon v. Puente
Milwaukee Alderman Robert Puente and Ray Harmon are vying to represent District 9 on the Milwaukee Common Council. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 9? Verify your voter registration and district.. more
Mar 20, 2012 6:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 10: Bowen v. Matthews
David Bowen and Radolph Matthews Jr. are vying to represent District 10 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 10? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a .. more
Mar 16, 2012 4:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 18: Alexander v. Corder
Deanna Alexander and Tracey Corder are vying to represent District 18 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 18? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a hr.. more
Mar 14, 2012 8:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the rival Chicago Cubs today with a 1:10 p.m. home game... more
Jul 28, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee