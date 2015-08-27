RSS

Brewers Vs. Dodgers

Aug 27, 2015 4:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

From Phantogram to Purity Ring to Broods to Sylvan Esso and on and on, some of the buzziest acts of the '10s have been simple pairings of a singer and a beatmaker. That's the setup for the Milwaukee duo Will It Burn, too, though their brand of alt.. more

Aug 20, 2015 1:00 PM On Music

A Milwaukee rapper with fierce lyrics and a soft flow, Loki Love doesn’t have much of a profile yet, but he’s hoping that will change soon. He says he’s been in talks with Warner Music Group about a possible contract, though realistically he’ll ha.. more

Aug 18, 2015 6:00 PM On Music 3 Comments

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their three game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 12:10 p.m. game this afternoon. more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Starting pitcher Zack Greinke has never lost a home start at Miller Park. He'll look to keep that remarkable streak alive when the Brewers continue their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Yovani Gallardo makes the start for the Milwaukee Brewers today when the team returns home to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. more

Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Of Milwaukee's many hip-hop DJs, few have worked crowds as reliably as Kid Cut Up, who over the last decade has performed at almost every club in the city that has ever opened its doors to rap music, and for the last three years has hosted WMSE's .. more

Aug 30, 2011 7:00 PM On Music

After saving all three of this weekend's games, John Axford became the 2nd Brewer ever to record 40 saves in a season.Axford is in just his second season as the Brewers closer and baring some ridiculousness, should be for at least a few more year.. more

Aug 30, 2011 12:48 AM More Sports

It’s always nice to get something novel in a press kit. In anticipation of its world premiere production of Kirke Mechem’s The Rivals, The Skylight Opera Theatre put together a pretty impressive package for those of us covering the local theatre.. more

Aug 27, 2011 7:18 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their four-game home stand against the Los Angeles Dodgers this afternoon... more

Aug 18, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers' long stretch of 17 games in 16 days (yes, there's a double header in there) continues as the team plays game three of their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers... more

Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers' long stretch of 17 games in 16 days (yes, there's a double header in there) continues as the team plays game two of their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers... more

Aug 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers finished their series against the Pirates yesterday, but the team's long stretch of 17 games in 16 days (yes, there's a double header in there) continues as they begin... more

Aug 15, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their series against the Los Angeles Dodges with a 1:10 p.m. afternoon game at Miller Park. more

Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers had an off day yesterday, so here’s hoping they’re well rested tonight, when they begin a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this evening with a 6:05 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After a hard-fought but often brutal three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals that saw the Milwaukee Brewers once again succumb to their pitching deficiencies, the Crew begin a fresh series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at M... more

Jul 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

