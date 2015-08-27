Brewers Vs. Dodgers
Death Drive at Milwaukee Film Festival
Aug 27, 2015 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Will It Burn Look to Bring Trip-Hop Back on "Panic"
From Phantogram to Purity Ring to Broods to Sylvan Esso and on and on, some of the buzziest acts of the '10s have been simple pairings of a singer and a beatmaker. That's the setup for the Milwaukee duo Will It Burn, too, though their brand of alt.. more
Aug 20, 2015 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Loki Love, King Bravo, Cool Tay, WC Tank, Big Mike
A Milwaukee rapper with fierce lyrics and a soft flow, Loki Love doesn’t have much of a profile yet, but he’s hoping that will change soon. He says he’s been in talks with Warner Music Group about a possible contract, though realistically he’ll ha.. more
Aug 18, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 3 Comments
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their three game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 12:10 p.m. game this afternoon. more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Starting pitcher Zack Greinke has never lost a home start at Miller Park. He'll look to keep that remarkable streak alive when the Brewers continue their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yovani Gallardo makes the start for the Milwaukee Brewers today when the team returns home to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kid Cut Up Signs Off WMSE
Of Milwaukee's many hip-hop DJs, few have worked crowds as reliably as Kid Cut Up, who over the last decade has performed at almost every club in the city that has ever opened its doors to rap music, and for the last three years has hosted WMSE's .. more
Aug 30, 2011 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
John Axford, record setter?
After saving all three of this weekend's games, John Axford became the 2nd Brewer ever to record 40 saves in a season.Axford is in just his second season as the Brewers closer and baring some ridiculousness, should be for at least a few more year.. more
Aug 30, 2011 12:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Sampling THE RIVALS
It’s always nice to get something novel in a press kit. In anticipation of its world premiere production of Kirke Mechem’s The Rivals, The Skylight Opera Theatre put together a pretty impressive package for those of us covering the local theatre.. more
Aug 27, 2011 7:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their four-game home stand against the Los Angeles Dodgers this afternoon... more
Aug 18, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers' long stretch of 17 games in 16 days (yes, there's a double header in there) continues as the team plays game three of their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers... more
Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers' long stretch of 17 games in 16 days (yes, there's a double header in there) continues as the team plays game two of their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers... more
Aug 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers finished their series against the Pirates yesterday, but the team's long stretch of 17 games in 16 days (yes, there's a double header in there) continues as they begin... more
Aug 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their series against the Los Angeles Dodges with a 1:10 p.m. afternoon game at Miller Park. more
Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers had an off day yesterday, so here’s hoping they’re well rested tonight, when they begin a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. more
Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this evening with a 6:05 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
After a hard-fought but often brutal three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals that saw the Milwaukee Brewers once again succumb to their pitching deficiencies, the Crew begin a fresh series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at M... more
Jul 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments