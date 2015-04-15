Brewers Vs. Giants
‘Water Measures’ Presented by DanceCircus
DanceCircusreturns to DanceworksStudio Theatre Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 19 at 3:30p.m. and 7 p.m. to perform WaterMeasures, a DanceCircus Water Measures Project concert that “exploresthe scientific phenomena of en-erg.. more
Apr 15, 2015 3:15 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Jones Uncovered and The Bucks Arena Revealed
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan "DJ Madhatter" Lee, who is curating an Alverno Presents production this weekend. He's assembled a big band of lo.. more
Apr 9, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
'The Babadook'
Asa film genre, horror has increasingly become little more than an abbreviationfor horrible. An exception? Last year’s remarkable Australian award-winner, TheBabadook , out now on DVD and in an elaborate Blu-ray edition packaged like thesinist.. more
Apr 7, 2015 9:20 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Clarence Garrett Story
ClarenceGarrett has been an inspiration for his family, friends and community. TheMilwaukee resident is an African American who began his military service duringWorld War II in the segregated army, became a warrant officer and worked incivilia.. more
Apr 6, 2015 3:35 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Brewers vs. Giants
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. Marco Estrada is scheduled to make the start. more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Giants
The Brewers continue their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants tonight. Shaun Marcum is scheduled to make the start. more
May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Giants
Randy Wolf's last start for the Brewers wasn't so pretty. He'll hope for better luck on home turf when he takes the mound tonight to begin the team's... more
May 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Trivial Comedy for Serious People In Door County
There are any number of reasons why a theatre company’s Artistic Director would elect to put a given show on said company’s schedule. There are commercial concerns, personal artistic desires and so on. Maybe it’s a popular farce that would fit .. more
Jul 3, 2011 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers vs. Giants
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game home stand against the San Francisco Giants this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more
May 29, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Giants
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants this afternoon with a 3:10 p.m. game... more
May 28, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Giants
The Milwaukee Brewers are on-fire following a pair of series sweeps against the Nationals and the Rockies. They'll hope to keep that momentum going as they enter a home series against the formidable San Francisco Giants tonight... more
May 27, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Giants
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their sometimes-tumultuous four-game series against the San Francisco Giants this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game after Miller Park. more
Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Giants
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their four-game series against the San Francisco Giants tonight with game three at 7:10 p.m. more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Giants
The Milwaukee Brewers play game two of their four-game stand against the San Francisco Giants tonight at 7:10 p.m. more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Giants
The Milwaukee Brewers return home from their series in St. Louis this afternoon to begin a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. more
Jul 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Giants
Saz’s mozzarella sticks will have to wait; the Milwaukee Brewers have other afternoon commitments today. They’ll spend their afternoon finishing up their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Giants
After a hard-fought, often frustrating series against the Minnesota Twins that saw the Milwaukee Brewers still falling victim to some of their troubling weaknesses, the Crew hopes to iron out some of their kinks when they start a three-game... more
Jun 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee