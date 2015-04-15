Brewers Vs. Giants

RSS

DanceCircusreturns to DanceworksStudio Theatre Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 19 at 3:30p.m. and 7 p.m. to perform WaterMeasures, a DanceCircus Water Measures Project concert that “exploresthe scientific phenomena of en-erg.. more

Apr 15, 2015 3:15 PM Around MKE

Artist rendering courtesy Milwaukee Bucks

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan "DJ Madhatter" Lee, who is curating an Alverno Presents production this weekend. He's assembled a big band of lo.. more

Apr 9, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

Photo Credit: Matt Nettheim

Asa film genre, horror has increasingly become little more than an abbreviationfor horrible. An exception? Last year’s remarkable Australian award-winner, TheBabadook , out now on DVD and in an elaborate Blu-ray edition packaged like thesinist.. more

Apr 7, 2015 9:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

ClarenceGarrett has been an inspiration for his family, friends and community. TheMilwaukee resident is an African American who began his military service duringWorld War II in the segregated army, became a warrant officer and worked incivilia.. more

Apr 6, 2015 3:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. Marco Estrada is scheduled to make the start. more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Brewers continue their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants tonight. Shaun Marcum is scheduled to make the start. more

May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Randy Wolf's last start for the Brewers wasn't so pretty. He'll hope for better luck on home turf when he takes the mound tonight to begin the team's... more

May 21, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 There are any number of reasons why a theatre company’s Artistic Director would elect to put a given show on said company’s schedule. There are commercial concerns, personal artistic desires and so on. Maybe it’s a popular farce that would fit .. more

Jul 3, 2011 8:25 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game home stand against the San Francisco Giants this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more

May 29, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants this afternoon with a 3:10 p.m. game... more

May 28, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers are on-fire following a pair of series sweeps against the Nationals and the Rockies. They'll hope to keep that momentum going as they enter a home series against the formidable San Francisco Giants tonight... more

May 27, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their sometimes-tumultuous four-game series against the San Francisco Giants this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game after Miller Park. more

Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their four-game series against the San Francisco Giants tonight with game three at 7:10 p.m. more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers play game two of their four-game stand against the San Francisco Giants tonight at 7:10 p.m. more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers return home from their series in St. Louis this afternoon to begin a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. more

Jul 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Saz’s mozzarella sticks will have to wait; the Milwaukee Brewers have other afternoon commitments today. They’ll spend their afternoon finishing up their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After a hard-fought, often frustrating series against the Minnesota Twins that saw the Milwaukee Brewers still falling victim to some of their troubling weaknesses, the Crew hopes to iron out some of their kinks when they start a three-game... more

Jun 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

