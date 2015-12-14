Brewers Vs. Marlins
Umbrella Group Looking to Fund THE VIEW FROM HERE
A one-man musical sounds like one hell of an undertaking. There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on a tremendously small group of people. If even one component of a small musical production is off, thew hole thing can tank.So no pressure, righ.. more
Dec 14, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Soaking In A Beer Moment
You may think I’m crazy, I’ve been called worse, but beermoments are a real thing. Let me explain. It’s when you drink or eat or bothsomething (in this case, beer) and you commit it to memory. You savor it notonly with your senses but fireworks.. more
Dec 11, 2015 10:09 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Milwaukee's Love Affair with Dive Bars
Photo by Kevin Martin, Flickr CCYou often hear the statistic that there's more bars percapita in Milwaukee than anywhere else in the country. I don't know if that'sstill true (or really whether it ever was), but I do know that everyneighborhood.. more
Dec 10, 2015 9:04 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Seeing Sarah Bernhardt
Dec 7, 2015 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brewers vs. Marlins
Michael Fiers makes the start for the Milwaukee Brewers as they complete their four-game series against the Miami Marlins this afternoon. more
Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their four-game series against the Miami Marlins this afternoon with a 3:10 p.m. game. more
Jul 4, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Marlins
Brewers ace Zack Greinke is scheduled to make the start for the team as they continue their four-game series against the Maimi Marlins. more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Marlins
Though he received a no decision, Marco Estrada was brilliant in his return start for the Brewers last week, striking out 12 batters. He'll hope for similar inspiration tonight when he takes the mound for the team as the Brewers begin a... more
Jul 2, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the Florida Marlins this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. All fans receive a free Randy Wolf... more
Sep 25, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Florida Marlins this evening with a 6:10 p.m. game. The team will be giving out a number... more
Sep 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series against the Florida Marlins tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game... more
Sep 23, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Who Were the Men In Black?
Mar 2, 2011 8:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Oscar Hangover
I began to realize I might be wrong in some of my Oscar predictions during the past week when every man and woman I spoke to, ages 50 and up, told me The King's Speech was the best picture of 2010. And despite all the media blather over that "you.. more
Feb 28, 2011 12:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Save Money With These 10 Easy Eco-Tips
Many people are trying to incorporate more eco-friendly habits into their lives that promise to have a positive impact on the environment, and on their pocketbooks too. But how much are we talking about? Here are some examples to help p.. more
Feb 25, 2011 6:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Brewers vs. Marlins
Baseball season in Milwaukee comes to a close today when the Milwaukee Brewers play their final home game of the year against the Florida Marlins at 1:10 p.m. more
Sep 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers’ season is winding to a close. Tonight the team continues its final home stand of the year when they take on the Florida Marlins at a 6:10 p.m. game. more
Sep 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers’ season is winding to a close. Tonight the team continues its final home stand of the year when they take on the Florida Marlins at a 7:10 p.m. game. more
Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Marlins
If you’re Internet is running a little slow today, it’s likely because your co-workers are eating up all your bandwidth following this afternoon’s noon Brewers game against the Florida Marlins. You’re probably not going to get much more
May 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their home series against the Florida Marlins tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Marlins
After a hard-fought series against their rivals the Chicago Cubs, who they bested in two out of three games this weekend, the Brewers hope to keep their momentum going as they begin a home series against the Florida Marlins tonight with a 7... more
May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments