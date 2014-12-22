Brewers Vs. Mets
Stargirl With First Stage Next Month
First Stage raises the curtain on 2015 with playwright Y. York’s adaptation of the Jerry Spinelli children’s book Stargirl. Recommended for kids 10 and up, the play tells the story of a homeschooled girl who enrolls in a high school that is much b.. more
Dec 22, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge Project Reaches Halfway Point
The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) will complete the traffic switch for thesecond stage of construction on the I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge projectbeginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. It will be completed by 8 a.m. Saturday,.. more
Dec 18, 2014 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 2 Comments
Stream Milwaukee Rapper D. Bridge's New EP, "Bout That Time"
Milwaukee rapper D. Bridge turned some heads last year with "Origami," a single featuring one of the year's breakthrough acts, Chance The Rapper. The two rappers share some similarities: Both have a slightly squawky, jazzy quality to their voices,.. more
Dec 15, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summerfest's Attendance and Revenues Were Up Again This Year
Jul 18, 2011 6:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Zen Detective
In the stylish BBC TV production “Zen,” the title character is no Buddhist but an Italian detective in a police force where his reputation for “scrupulous integrity” is not an asset. In the three episodes airing this month on PBS' “Masterp.. more
Jul 12, 2011 1:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Prophetic Gets Flashy on His "Purgatory" Web-Tape
In time for his gig opening for Wiz Khalifa at Summerfest's Harley-Davidson Roadhouse tonight, this week Milwaukee rapper Prophetic has released another web-tape, his third of the year, for free download and streaming. As usual, Proph's confident,.. more
Jul 5, 2011 6:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers vs. Mets
Ryan Braun and the Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the New York Mets tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game... more
Jun 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
