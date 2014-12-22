RSS

Brewers Vs. Mets

curtains_stargirl_firststage.jpg.jpe

firststage.org

First Stage raises the curtain on 2015 with playwright Y. York’s adaptation of the Jerry Spinelli children’s book Stargirl. Recommended for kids 10 and up, the play tells the story of a homeschooled girl who enrolls in a high school that is much b.. more

Dec 22, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

aroundmke_hoanbridge.jpg.jpe

The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) will complete the traffic switch for thesecond stage of construction on the I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge projectbeginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. It will be completed by 8 a.m. Saturday,.. more

Dec 18, 2014 4:53 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

onmusic_dbridgeboutthattime.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rapper D. Bridge turned some heads last year with "Origami," a single featuring one of the year's breakthrough acts, Chance The Rapper. The two rappers share some similarities: Both have a slightly squawky, jazzy quality to their voices,.. more

Dec 15, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage7095.jpe

Jul 18, 2011 6:39 PM On Music

In the stylish BBC TV production “Zen,” the title character is no Buddhist but an Italian detective in a police force where his reputation for “scrupulous integrity” is not an asset. In the three episodes airing this month on PBS' “Masterp.. more

Jul 12, 2011 1:16 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7057.jpe

In time for his gig opening for Wiz Khalifa at Summerfest's Harley-Davidson Roadhouse tonight, this week Milwaukee rapper Prophetic has released another web-tape, his third of the year, for free download and streaming. As usual, Proph's confident,.. more

Jul 5, 2011 6:53 PM On Music

blogimage15076.jpe

Ryan Braun and the Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the New York Mets tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game... more

Jun 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage15065.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets tonight at 7:10 p.m. more

Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11068.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap-up their series against the New York Mets this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

May 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11064.jpe

It’s a beautiful day, so it looks like the roof at Miller Park should be open for the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6:10 pm. game against the New York Mets this evening. more

May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11054.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers begin a fresh series against the New York Mets tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7095.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their home series against the New York Mets with a 1:05 p.m. game this afternoon.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7075.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the New York Mets tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7057.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers launch their three consecutive home series, a three-game set against the New York Mets, tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES