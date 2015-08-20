Brewers Vs. Padres
Bug In A Rug Auditions
Sunset Playhouse’s Bug In A Rug Children’s Theatre is one of the more unique theatre experiences in town. As it is open to children of almost any age, it’s largely the type of experience limited to parents and kids far too young to appreciate .. more
Aug 20, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Why Not the HobNob?
TheHobNob has been a featured guest in Ron Faiola's "Wisconsin Supper Clubs:An Old-Fashioned Experience" book, but there's a good chance a fewMilwaukeeans are unaware of this tucked-away primo spot. On our recent Sundaydrive, AJ Page and I dec.. more
Aug 11, 2015 4:50 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments
Review: Rare Replay (Xbox One)
There’s a good chance you’re familiar with the works of Rare Ltd. Over the past 30 years, this world renown British developer has produced some of the most beloved and influential titles in video game history. To celebrate their temporal milestone.. more
Aug 11, 2015 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Brewers vs. Padres
All fans will receive a Nyjer Morgan bobblehead this afternoon when the Milwaukee Brewers complete their three game series against the San Diego Padres... more
Jun 10, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the struggling San Diego Padres this evening with a 6:10 p.m. game... more
Jun 9, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Padres
Shaun Marcum, whose been brilliant in his recent starts, takes the mound for the Brewers tonight as the team begins a three-game series against the... more
Jun 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Local Music Wrap-Up: Maidens, Trapper Schoepp, The Promise Ring
Maidens, a Milwaukee foursome that experiments with the varying textural and rhythmic signatures of metal and post-hardcore, will release its latest EP (and its first with its current lineup), Shallows, this Friday at the Cactus Club. "We\'re kind.. more
Nov 23, 2011 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers vs. Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the San Diego Padres with another 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
May 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Padres
After a rough run on the road, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight with some cause for hope. Tonight marks the first at-home start of Zach Greinke, the team's biggest off-season acquisition, and to mark the occasion the team is more
May 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their home series against the San Diego Padres this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more
Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the formidable San Diego Padres this evening with a 6:10 p.m. game. more
Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers begin a home series against the formidable San Diego Padres tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more
Aug 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers—now with 100% less Bill Hall, J.J. Hardy and Bill Castro—complete their unexpectedly eventful series against the San Diego Padres with a 1:05 p.m. afternoon game.,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the San Diego Padres tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Padres
After a humbling series loss to the Houston Astros, the Milwaukee Brewers return home and hope for a couple easy wins in a fresh series against the San Diego Padres—but even that might be wishful thinking. Nothing comes easy to the Brewers ... more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee