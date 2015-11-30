Brewers Vs. The Reds
Stream Milwaukee Rapper Sean Smart's Debut Mixtape
Sean Smart isn’t for everyone. The burgeoning Milwaukee MC raps in a coarse, serpentine slither, with the sleazy bravado of a young Yelawolf (minus the air of trailer park that Yelawolf carries). If there are two kinds of rappers, ones that care a.. more
Nov 30, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Youth Theatre Company’s JINGLE ALL THE WAY
Family fare in the surrounding area amps-up a bit during the holidays. Christmas shows pop-up all over the place. Some of them are solemn. Some of them aren’t. Early next month, the Youth Theatre Company in co-operation with the Plymouth A.. more
Nov 28, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: Shorewood's Scandalous Sculpture
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly thought exchange with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the story everybody else around here has been talking about for the last week: allegations that a pro.. more
Nov 19, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Brewers vs. Reds
Randy Wolf makes the start for the Crew as they complete their three-game home stand against the Cincinnati Reds. more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Black Keys to Play the Bradley Center
Returning to Milwaukee after last summer\'s Summerfest performance at the Marcus Amphitheater, The Black Keys will headline the Bradley Center on Wednesday, May 16, the venue announced this morning. The blues-rock duo is touring behind its latest .. more
Jan 9, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Stream Jay Flash's New LP, "Collapsing"
Milwaukee musician Jay Flash is off to a punctual start for the new year. Yesterday he released his fourth full-length, <em>Collapsing</em>, for free streaming and name-your-price download on <a href=\"http://jayflash.bandcamp.com/\">his Bandcamp .. more
Jan 3, 2012 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Affordable Holiday Surprises @ Underwood Gallery & Morning Glory Gallery
Last minute holiday shoppers can discover a plentitude of interesting gifts in two more metro area art galleries. Underwood Gallery (1430 Underwood Avenue) in the Historic Wauwatosa Village represents the work of more than 100 national artis.. more
Dec 27, 2010 2:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
When Hubert Humphrey was Possible
Not many American politicians in 2010 would describe themselves as “militant liberals,” but Hubert H. Humphrey wore the badge proudly. The PBS documentary “Hubert Humphrey: The Art of the Possible” (out on DVD) follows his remarkable career from.. more
Dec 21, 2010 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood