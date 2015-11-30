RSS

Brewers Vs. The Reds

seansmart.jpg.jpe

Sean Smart isn’t for everyone. The burgeoning Milwaukee MC raps in a coarse, serpentine slither, with the sleazy bravado of a young Yelawolf (minus the air of trailer park that Yelawolf carries). If there are two kinds of rappers, ones that care a.. more

Nov 30, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

12196185_10156243882165088_2045927258630858324_n.jpg.jpe

Plymouth Arts Center JINGLE ALL THE WAY

Family fare in the surrounding area amps-up a bit during the holidays. Christmas shows pop-up all over the place. Some of them are solemn. Some of them aren’t. Early next month, the Youth Theatre Company in co-operation with the Plymouth A.. more

Nov 28, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly thought exchange with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the story everybody else around here has been talking about for the last week: allegations that a pro.. more

Nov 19, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage19511.jpe

Randy Wolf makes the start for the Crew as they complete their three-game home stand against the Cincinnati Reds. more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19504.jpe

One of the season's brightest surprises, the dominant Michael Fiers makes the start for the Milwaukee Brewers tonight as they continue their three-game... more

Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19485.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers return home from their weekend in St. Louis to begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18625.jpe

Brewers ace Zack Greinke makes the start for the team this afternoon when they complete their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18612.jpe

With Chris Narveson out for the season, Marco Estrada makes the start for the Milwaukee Brewers tonight when they play game two of a three-game set against... more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18600.jpe

After a rough road trip that saw the team losing first baseman Mat Gamel to a knee injury, the Brewers return home tonight to begin a series against the... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7779.jpe

Returning to Milwaukee after last summer\'s Summerfest performance at the Marcus Amphitheater, The Black Keys will headline the Bradley Center on Wednesday, May 16, the venue announced this morning. The blues-rock duo is touring behind its latest .. more

Jan 9, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage7753.jpe

Milwaukee musician Jay Flash is off to a punctual start for the new year. Yesterday he released his fourth full-length, <em>Collapsing</em>, for free streaming and name-your-price download on <a href=\"http://jayflash.bandcamp.com/\">his Bandcamp .. more

Jan 3, 2012 6:00 PM On Music

blogimage15417.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers complete four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon... more

Jul 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage15411.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight with a 6:10 p.m. game... more

Jul 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage15402.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers enter game two of their four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight... more

Jul 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage15389.jpe

After yesterday's much needed win against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the slumping Milwaukee Brewers hope to kick off their four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds with another victory tonight... more

Jul 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14641.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon with a 12:10 p.m. game. more

Apr 27, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14631.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more

Apr 26, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14616.jpe

The Brewers begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight with a 7:10 p.m. home game. more

Apr 25, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Last minute holiday shoppers can discover a plentitude of interesting gifts in two more metro area art galleries. Underwood Gallery (1430 Underwood Avenue) in the  Historic Wauwatosa Village represents the work of more than 100 national artis.. more

Dec 27, 2010 2:24 PM Visual Arts

Not many American politicians in 2010 would describe themselves as “militant liberals,” but Hubert H. Humphrey wore the badge proudly. The PBS documentary “Hubert Humphrey: The Art of the Possible” (out on DVD) follows his remarkable career from.. more

Dec 21, 2010 2:06 PM I Hate Hollywood

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES