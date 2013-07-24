Brewfest
Kickstarting a Brewery
Like many hopeful entrepreneurs, Wauwatosa-based brewer Andrew Dillard turned to Kickstarter last spring thinking he might use the popular fundraising site to raise $27,000 to start a microbrewery in Tosa. Big Head more
Jul 24, 2013 12:52 AM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
Who Are These Brewers?
Things I never thought I'd see this season but happened at Miller Park tonight:*An intentional walk to Jason Kendall (hitting .173) to get to Craig Counsell (hitting .250)*Jorge Julio having a 1-2-3, 14 pitch (10 for strikes) and one strikeout inn.. more
Apr 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Great Lakes Brew Fest (9/13)
The Great Lakes Brewfest will be celebrating their fifth year of their beer and soda sampling extravaganza, with over 250 craft beers and sodas to sample from nearly 100 different b,Promotions more
Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions