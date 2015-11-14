Brian Hill
Two Guys Singing in a Book Store
It’s a musical written on an extremely small canvas. Just two guys. Milwaukee Opera Theatre will present it on the smallest possible stage: a bookstore on Downer Avenue. Billed as a “love story about friendship,” The Story of My Life is.. more
Nov 14, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Climate of Change
Tilda Swinton’s narration of Simon Armitage’s striking poem about the earth is the narrative thread through Climate of Change. Most documentaries nowadays are workman-like at best, but Brian Hill’s film is a thing of beauty and hope. Even as loggi.. more
Feb 27, 2011 1:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sponges: Birth Control, Menstrual Product, or Both?
From the "Questions People Ask at the Tool Shed" files: This week, we had a customer query us about the different functions a sponge can perform in the vagina. Yes! In addition to serving as a household cleaning tool, sponges can also preve... more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
James Lee Stanley
Soft-rocker survivor James Lee Stanley has been putting out solo albums steadily since the early 1970s, when he was a featured RCA artist. Without a commercial hit to guarantee him an audience, he fell out of the spotlight, but continued re... more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee