RSS

Brian Pierick

cover.jpg.jpe

It seemed preposterous that 2012 could match the high drama of 2011 in Wisconsin. But we were proved wrong. This year had as many sudden developments, twists and turns, conspiracies and surprise endings as last year more

Dec 19, 2012 4:18 PM News Features

blogimage18764.jpe

With just two weeks before the June 5 recall election facing Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the embattled governor may... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 14 Comments

blogimage8146.jpe

At first I thought <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/blogs/news/146981515.html\" target=\"_blank\">former Republican DA Paul Bucher wrote his nonsensical letter</a> just to collect a paycheck from the Republican Party of Wisconsin, or perhaps from.. more

Apr 12, 2012 6:03 PM Daily Dose

blogimage17717.jpe

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has charged a handful of Gov. Scott Walker's past... more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 16 Comments

blogimage8146.jpe

With the start of a new school year, a new crop of UWM students will discover a tradition that dates back to the beginning of the decade: gathering on Tuesday nights at the Jazz Estate, where an improvisational ensemble called The Erotic Ad... more

Sep 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES