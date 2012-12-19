Brian Pierick
The Top Stories of 2012
It seemed preposterous that 2012 could match the high drama of 2011 in Wisconsin. But we were proved wrong. This year had as many sudden developments, twists and turns, conspiracies and surprise endings as last year more
Dec 19, 2012 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Will Scott Walker Beat John Doe?
With just two weeks before the June 5 recall election facing Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the embattled governor may... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
What's Bugging Bucher and Why Van Hollen Should Be Ashamed of Himself
At first I thought <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/blogs/news/146981515.html\" target=\"_blank\">former Republican DA Paul Bucher wrote his nonsensical letter</a> just to collect a paycheck from the Republican Party of Wisconsin, or perhaps from.. more
Apr 12, 2012 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Scott Walker, Meet John Doe
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has charged a handful of Gov. Scott Walker's past... more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 16 Comments
The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken
With the start of a new school year, a new crop of UWM students will discover a tradition that dates back to the beginning of the decade: gathering on Tuesday nights at the Jazz Estate, where an improvisational ensemble called The Erotic Ad... more
Sep 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee