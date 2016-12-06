The Britinn
Milwaukee's Oldest Bar Trivia League Turns Ten
Milwaukee’s oldest bar trivia league – Quizmaster Trivia –turns ten years old this month. Although trivia nights had been around inMilwaukee bars since at least the early 2000s (mostly through national,computerized networks that listed the.. more
Dec 6, 2016 2:59 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Dec 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pretty impressive fans at MP
Since you usually only hear stories of misbehaving fans, I decided to share the story of some awesome fans I saw tonight.Read about it at BCB. more
Aug 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Trivia on Tap
Musicis played for a minute or two while teams confer over their answers.Once all the questions have been read, teams switch answer sheets andgrade one another as the Quizmaster gives the answers. At ,Eat/Drink more
Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
World-Wide Fish Fry
Listed are some of the area’s most celebrated ethnic fish fries, which include those The Britinn ,Eat/Drink more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview