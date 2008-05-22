RSS

Broadway Theater

blogimage2230.jpe

Tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Off Broadway Theatre, Next Act Theatre continues its producti Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage938.jpe

How does a college graduate with a bachelor's degree in English greet the real world without any major skills or significant experience? That’s the scary next step facing Princeton (the man, not th,A&E Feature more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES