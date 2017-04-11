Broadway Theatre Center Studio T
The Magical Realism of Renaissance Theaterworks' 'The Violet Hour'
Richard Greenberg’s The Violet Hour graces the stage of Renaissance Theaterworks with a profound yet playful exploration of 20th-century history, the power structures of relationships and the nature of time itself. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:30 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks’ ‘Luna Gale’ Explores Drug Abuse, Family and the Foster Care System
Renaissance Theaterworks’ next “Secrets and Lies”-themed production is Luna Gale, a recent work by Rebecca Gilman exploring the complexities of our country’s foster care system. It shows at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre Ja... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:20 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Buying a $500 Chair You WIll Not Own
As studio theaters go, the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre is actually remarkably comfortable. I've seen some pretty amazing shows there over the years. Evidently popular demand is for chairs of greater comfort. And so it is that the Br.. more
Apr 12, 2012 8:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Eyal Maoz’s Edom
Hope and Destruction ,CD Reviews more
Sep 29, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews