Bronze Fonz
Tours Around Milwaukee
Looking to getbetter acquainted with your city, Milwaukeeans? Here are some tours of general civicinterest and middling admission cost to help you fill your summer hours.If you too wantto marry a lighthouse keeper, you’ll have to look .. more
Jul 5, 2015 5:06 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
The Safe House Now Under New Ownership
The Safe House, theiconic spy-themed Milwaukee bar and restaurant, has been sold to the Marcus Restaurant Group as oftoday. The previous owners, Dave and Shuana Baldwin, have retired. They ownedthe restaurant for 49 years. The restaurant open.. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:24 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Stream The Milwaukee-Themed Episode of NPR's "Ask Me Another"
Last month NPR's weekly trivia and word game show "Ask Me Another" swung through Milwaukee to record an episode at the Pabst Theater. The episode turned out to be a Milwaukee-centric affair, with questions inspired by "Happy Days" and the show's i.. more
May 8, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Forever in Bronze
When my long summery walk ends after looping the splendid Lakeshore State Park linked to Discovery World, I rest on a bronze bench near the west entrance of the equally splendid white-on-white building more
Aug 5, 2013 5:38 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Brewers vs. Astros
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Houston Astros tonight with a home game at Miller Park tonight at 6:10 p.m. more
Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In the near future, the rich extend their lives using robotic spare parts sold by a corporation calling itself the Union. Organs cost upwards of $600,000 and are financed at 19% interest. Pitchman Frank (Liev Schreiber) persuades the reluct... more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Go Authentic at Fortune Chinese Restaurant
Fortune Chinese Restaurant has two locations, each with two menus. The one in Hales Corners (5512 S. 108th St.) is the larger and nicer spot. (The other is located at 2945 S. 108th St., West Allis.) You will be handed an Americanized Chines... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Bronze Fonz Celebration
Love it or hate it, the high-profile Bronze Fonz statue is nearly complete and gearing up Shepherd. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee